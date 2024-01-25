SINGAPORE: Connecting Stockholm, a joint venture between SGX-listed ComfortDelGro and Go-Ahead, has secured the contract from the Stockholm Public Transport Administration (Trafikförvaltningen) to operate and maintain the Stockholm Metro.

This landmark agreement not only represents ComfortDelGro’s inaugural venture into the Swedish rail sector but also stands as its most extensive public transport operation outside Singapore.

The 11-year contract, set to commence operations in May 2025, will position Connecting Stockholm as the steward of Stockholm Metro’s sprawling network, encompassing 7 lines, 100 stations, 6 depots, and a total track length of 107 kilometers.

ComfortDelGro will take charge of critical aspects, including customer service, rail service planning and delivery, as well as the maintenance of fleets, stations, and depots.

Cheng Siak Kian, Managing Director and Group CEO of ComfortDelGro, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture and said, “We’re delighted to be offered the opportunity to serve the people of Stockholm. This has been a well-run tender process by Trafikförvaltningen, and, together with ComfortDelGro, we look forward to working in partnership to deliver our plans over the next 11 years.”

The comprehensive nature of the contract places Connecting Stockholm in a pivotal role, not only in the day-to-day operations of the existing metro system but also in future expansion plans.

The joint venture is set to collaborate closely with Trafikförvaltningen, providing support and expertise to facilitate the expansion of the Stockholm Metro network, ensuring that it remains a reliable and efficient mode of transportation for the growing population of the Swedish capital.

As ComfortDelGro extends its footprint into new international territories, the Stockholm contract will stand as a critical test of the company’s ability to adapt and excel in diverse markets, while maintaining its commitment to sustainable and high-quality public transportation solutions.