Home News 73-year-old man dragged by taxi for 30 metres along North Bridge Road dies

73-year-old man dragged by taxi for 30 metres along North Bridge Road dies

The man had just bought tea and bread at a coffee shop

Image from Google Maps

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore—A senior citizen who was crossing the street at North Bridge Road died after being reportedly dragged by a ComfortDelGro taxi for around 30 metres, according to The Straits Times (ST). 

This incident occurred in front of Block 8 North Bridge Road at about 12.40 am on Mar 30 (Tuesday).

The elderly man had been crossing the street with the help of a walking stick. 

A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force who responded to the mishap pronounced him dead at the scene of the accident.

The taxi driver, a 55-year-old man, has been arrested on one charge of careless driving causing death, and the police are conducting further investigations.

- Advertisement -

According to AsiaOne, the elderly man had gone to buy dinner at a coffee shop nearby when the cab hit him and then allegedly dragged him along North Bridge Road.

There was food, a slipper, and a walking stick seen at the location.

The man had just bought two cups of tea and some bread, according to the woman who had served him at the coffee shop.

A man named Mr Lin, 63, who lives in the area, said that the man crossed the street nightly between 11 pm and 1 am, and while a pedestrian crossing and an overhead bridge with a lift are in the vicinity, the older man never used them. 

“He was always shirtless, walking around in a pair of shorts,” he said.

Mr Lin also told Lianhe Wanbao that he was not surprised that the accident occurred, because he has seen “similar accidents on this road at least 10 times.” 

ST reported that ComfortDelGro has communicated with the family of the senior citizen.

“We are deeply saddened that this has happened and have reached out to the deceased’s next of kin to convey our condolences and to assist them during this extremely difficult period,” said Tammy Tan, the company’s group chief corporate communications officer.

/TISG

Read also: Jail for taxi driver who stole Budget grocery vouchers for pregnant wifeFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Young man drowns after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal

Singapore – A 21-year-old man drowned early Sunday morning (Mar 28) after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal. At around 5 am on Sunday, a man drowned while swimming with his friends in a canal in Serangoon, reported the Chinese newspaper Lianhe...
View Post
Featured News

Man shouts ‘You know who’s my mother or not?!’ while resisting police arrest

Singapore – Video footage of a man getting apprehended by the police and shouting, "You know who's my mother or not?!" has gone viral online. Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video on Saturday (Mar 27) of a man resisting police...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore PR admits raping and sexually assaulting daughter and her best friend

Singapore – A Singapore permanent resident (PR) pleaded guilty to three charges of statutory rape after giving in to his paedophilic urges and preying on his young daughter whenever his wife was not home. On Friday (Mar 26), a 44-year-old man, originally...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent