73-year-old man dragged by taxi for 30 metres along North Bridge Road dies

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A senior citizen who was crossing the street at North Bridge Road died after being reportedly dragged by a ComfortDelGro taxi for around 30 metres, according to The Straits Times (ST).

This incident occurred in front of Block 8 North Bridge Road at about 12.40 am on Mar 30 (Tuesday).

The elderly man had been crossing the street with the help of a walking stick.

A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force who responded to the mishap pronounced him dead at the scene of the accident.

The taxi driver, a 55-year-old man, has been arrested on one charge of careless driving causing death, and the police are conducting further investigations.

- Advertisement -

According to AsiaOne, the elderly man had gone to buy dinner at a coffee shop nearby when the cab hit him and then allegedly dragged him along North Bridge Road.

There was food, a slipper, and a walking stick seen at the location.

The man had just bought two cups of tea and some bread, according to the woman who had served him at the coffee shop.

A man named Mr Lin, 63, who lives in the area, said that the man crossed the street nightly between 11 pm and 1 am, and while a pedestrian crossing and an overhead bridge with a lift are in the vicinity, the older man never used them.

“He was always shirtless, walking around in a pair of shorts,” he said.

Mr Lin also told Lianhe Wanbao that he was not surprised that the accident occurred, because he has seen “similar accidents on this road at least 10 times.”

ST reported that ComfortDelGro has communicated with the family of the senior citizen.

“We are deeply saddened that this has happened and have reached out to the deceased’s next of kin to convey our condolences and to assist them during this extremely difficult period,” said Tammy Tan, the company’s group chief corporate communications officer.

/TISG

Read also: Jail for taxi driver who stole Budget grocery vouchers for pregnant wifeFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg