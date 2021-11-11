Collision with double-decker leaves cyclist in hospital, bus captain suspended

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The cyclist was always going to come off second best when his bicycle collided with a double-decker bus.

It happened late on Tuesday night where Marsiling Drive meets Admiralty Road.

Still conscious, the 43-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital, reported The Straits Times. The driver of the SMRT double-decker bus has been suspended,

The Singapore Police Force confirmed it was alerted to the accident at about 11:35 pm that night. A Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance took the injured cyclist to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

- Advertisement 1-

SMRT’s director of bus operations, Mr Lee Yong Heng, told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Nov 10) that the bus driver had been suspended from driving duties. Investigations are ongoing.

About 10 passengers were on board whenthe accident happened, reported the Chinese-language evening newspaper Lianhe Wanbao.

A witness that the bus driver immediately went out to check on the status of the cyclist after the collision.

“Our care team has reached out to the cyclist’s family to render support and assistance. We are working with the authorities on the investigations,” said Mr Lee.

“Safety is our top priority,” he added.

Meanwhile, that the accident had happened did not seem to surprise netizens. Nor did many seem sympathetic towards the inured cyclist. Instead, the accident seemed more to provoke comments more critical of “errant cyclists” endangering others on the road, some citing incidents from personal experiences.

- Advertisement 2-

“I personally witnessed a racing cyclist in front of the bus as I was wondering why the driver suddenly slowed down,” said Facebook user Jen Lim C H.

“Waiting for bus after Ang Mo Kio MRT station, I noticed many daredevil delivery cyclists either on motorised or non-motorised bicycle cycling in between and racing against the buses and disregard their safety,” another netizen mentioned.

“If it’s not entirely the driver’s fault, I hope the bus has a dashcam to prove that, so that the cyclist has to bear part of the blame too,” added Facebook user Carol Yeo. /TISG

Read related: Bus crashes into Yishun MRT taxi stand causing shelter to collapse, 3 people hospitalised

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement 3-

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg