Vehicle flips over along Jurong West Ave after trying to avoid parked bus, nearly hits jaywalker

The footage, taken from another vehicle's rear camera, shows a silver Toyota Camry approaching a large black bus parked along the curb, almost blocking the left-most lane entirely.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Hana O

Singapore – A vehicle was caught on camera overturning along Jurong West after hitting the curb and nearly running over a jaywalker.

Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded video footage of the incident that happened along Jurong West Ave 5 towards Jalan Bahar in front of police Jurong division headquarters on Saturday (Mar 27) at about 7.30 am.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

At the last moment, the Camry swerves to the right to avoid a collision.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

However, the vehicle driver failed to stabilise the turn and mounted the kerb before hitting a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Coincidentally, there was a pedestrian crossing the road on the median.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Based on an earlier post by ROADS.sg, it was initially presumed that the collision was caused by the jaywalker. However, the recent video footage highlighted otherwise. “Pedestrian must thank the tree for shielding him from harm,” the post added.

“You can see that the morning sun was so glaring that the driver can hardly see the parked bus,” noted ROADS.sg. “The bus (is) also parked illegally along the road with double yellow lines in front of the police headquarters,” it added.

The earlier post included photos of the accident’s aftermath, showing Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers responding to the scene.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

SCDF officers confirmed three people incurred minor injuries yet refused conveyance to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

Food delivery rider killed in accident at Tampines Road, family seeking witnesses

