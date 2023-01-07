CNB recalls snack suspected to contain cannabis, investigations ongoing

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) issued a statement on Friday (Jan 6) about a snack suspected to contain cannabis, which is listed on its website as a commonly abused drug in the country.

The product, Piranha Power Pack Nuts, has lately been on sale in vending machines, and is marketed with a hemp label, with its packaging containing the words “Hemp” and “Omega-3.”

“As the product is suspected to contain hemp seed flour which is derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant, CNB has engaged the company who had imported the product to remove it from sale,” CNB said, adding that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Piranha, the product’s manufacturer, is an Australian food company with more than 50 snack food lines.

The bureau added in its statement that the botanical name for the hemp plant is Cannabis Sativa, which “means that” hemp proteins, fibre, seeds, oils, etc, derived from the hemp plant are derived from the Cannabis Sativa.

“Cannabis and its derivatives are listed as Class ‘A’ controlled drugs in the First Schedule of the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) 1973,” CNB wrote, adding that “Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive chemical substance in cannabis that causes users to feel ‘high’ and there are adverse health impacts linked to its use. Any products derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant or its seeds can contain controlled drugs such as THC, despite the product labels indicating otherwise.” In July, after Thailand made cannabis legal , CNB warned Singaporeans that consuming drugs outside the country is still an offence.

CNB further said that the country has taken a policy of zero tolerance towards controlled drugs and that importing, exporting, possessing, selling and consuming controlled drugs or products containing controlled drugs, even in trace amounts, is an offence under the MDA.

The bureau reminded importers and retailers that any product containing hemp derivatives should not be imported for sale.

“Anyone who had purchased the ‘Piranha Power Pack Nuts’ snack should not consume it, and should dispose of it,” wrote the CNB.

The bureau’s statement can be read in full here.

