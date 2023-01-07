Man’s phone battery suddenly explodes; says it’s a good thing they weren’t in his jeans

SINGAPORE: A man issued a warning online after his phone battery suddenly exploded, writing that “there’s a lot hidden in today’s Smart batteries.”

On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Friday (Jan 6), the man, who goes by Hoong Hoong on the platform, added, “Lithium-ion batteries are being regarded as safe and reliable. It’s used to drive anything that is ‘electric.’”

However, this was not his experience with his cellphone.

“My Huawei nova phone battery exploded and burned itself to death a little while ago and this is no bootleg but factory-installed genuine battery.”

He added photos of his scorched phone to her post, clearly showing the damage to the unit.

The netizen, who said in a comment that he is almost 70 and that he is “just good at IT and these electronic gadgets,” added that this happened in the afternoon when he was not asleep.

It was also a good thing that the unit was not in his “skin-tight blue jeans.”

He added that when the phone exploded, he “just swiped it to the floor and it was ceramic tiles.

No damaged, just black from the fire.”

At the end of his post, he wrote, “Don’t love and live together with these electric gadgets. It’s better to love and live human beings.”

Netizens commenting on the post wrote that this is not unheard of with Huawei phones.

“Nova 3i have these problem. Have seen more than 1 time before that ppl using this phone have this bloated battery problem,” wrote one.

“It’s a sign of battery failing,” wrote a Nova 3i owner.

“When I replaced my Huawei Mate 20 battery at a shop, the boss there told me he has seen such a (removed) battery caught fire just from bending with 2 hands,” chimed in another netizen.

In 2020, The Irish Sun carried a story about a man whose two-month-old Huawei smartphone exploded as he was on a call with his wife.

The phone suddenly “popped” in the hand of Mr Jonathan Kenny “shattering the screen and bursting the battery into flames.”

Fortunately, the only injury he sustained was a burn on his hand.

/TISG