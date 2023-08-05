“Close your window la”: Singaporeans respond to netizen bothered by second-hand smoke from neighbour

SINGAPORE: A resident recently was annoyed over second-hand smoke from neighbours public, sharing the frustration in a post on social media.

“Smokers can smoke in your own house but why must stand at the window?” An anonymous online user took to Complaint Singapore on Thursday (Aug 3) to vent about the second-hand smoke of neighbours. “Just close your windows tight and smoke inside,” the resident said. “The fact you stand at the window is because you don’t want to stink up your own house but don’t mind stinking up other people’s houses by blowing the smoke out.”

The netizen then questioned, “Isn’t that very selfish? Smoke at your own house ok but close your windows tight.”

Online users seemed to be divided in their responses to the post. While some understood the resident’s frustration, others encouraged the person to be the one to close the windows instead to avoid the stress.

“You can also close your window tight to prevent smoke from going in,” said one, while another wrote, “If (you) don’t want air you can close your windows,” said another. “Easy peasy. Don’t make your own problems become one for others. As you know raining heavily you’ll close the windows as well.”

Another user commented, “Hungry ghost coming…so those who want to pray and burn incense must burn in the house and close window? Be tolerant with one another. Everything cannot stay inside cave.”

The anonymous resident then responded by saying,. “Religious reasons once a year. Cigarette smoke daily. What (are you talking about)? Weird comparison you have.”

“You can close your window instead,” said another commenter. “I don’t like the frying fish smell from my neighbour, i will close my window rather than asking them to close their window and cook.”

Other online users, however, understood the resident’s frustration and expressed their support of the idea to get smokers to close their windows. “I think it’s fair to close their windows,” said one. “But people are selfish.”

“I don’t mind second hand smoke but your post makes sense,” wrote another. “If they like to smoke so much, why are they not okay with smoking with their windows closed? Kind of a hypocrisy.”

“My neighbor said they don’t want their child to inhale the smoke, but smoke outside my unit, to let my children inhale his smoke,” said a third. “Not only he smoke, his parents smoke outside my unit as well. It’s so selfish that I’m totally speechless. Many years, we don’t dare to open the windows.”

One online user suggested, “Maybe they should have smoking and non-smoking estates.”

