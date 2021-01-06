Home News Featured News Grace Fu: Smoking at home harder to catch than being naked at...

Grace Fu: Smoking at home harder to catch than being naked at home

Ms Fu’s comparison between being in the buff and taking a puff came about as there are already laws in place to police people's behaviour at home

MCCY Minister Grace Fu

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the House
- Advertisement -

In debating the issue of smoking, Grace Fu said in Parliament on Monday (Jan 4), that smoking at home is an offense harder to catch than being naked at home.

Her explanation: “It will be challenging to track down the smoker or obtain evidence of an act of smoking being committed without rather intrusive methods given the current technology, affecting even the privacy of innocent neighbours.”

She added that such efforts may still be futile if the smoker hides behind a pillar, frosted glass windows or curtains to avoid detection.

“In contrast, a complainant would more easily pinpoint the location and capture evidence of a nude person exposing himself or herself to public view, to assist with investigation”, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said.

- Advertisement -

Responding to a written question filed by Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), Ms Fu noted that, “One can smell smoke even without having sight of the smoker, or the ability to pinpoint where the smoke is coming from”.

Mr Ng called for a ban on smoking near windows or balconies at homes in early October last year.

Ms Fu’s comparison between being in the buff and taking a puff came about since there were already laws in place to police people’s behaviour at home – like Section 27A of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, where one cannot bare it all while exposed to public view, even if they were in their own homes or private spaces.

She added that the Minister of Sustainability and the Environment did not think it necessary to place a ban on the issue, but assured Mr Ng that tackling second-hand smoke was a priority for her ministry.

Ms Fu said: “We will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of our efforts in protecting the public from second-hand tobacco smoke, and consider reasonable and practical solutions as they emerge to further strengthen these efforts”. /TISG

- Advertisement -
Celebrity

Edison Chen’s 3-year-old daughter uses a S$198,000 trunk as toy box

Hong Kong -- A doting parent may end up spoiling his or her child and actor Edison Chen, 40, is no exception. However, some fans feel that the superstar's love for his three-year-old daughter Alaia is too extravagant. Fans who have been...
View Post
Featured News

Caught on cam: Child waits to be rescued from window ledge

Singapore -- A video of a high-rise rescue of a child standing precariously at the window ledge of what appears to be a HDB  block is circulating on WhatsApp. The footage shows a child wearing a red-and-white striped shirt on the ledge...
View Post
Featured News

Flash floods and ponding in Singapore and JB over the new year’s weekend

Video footage of flash floods in Singapore and Johor Bahru. There were floods in Bishan Park and several districts in Singapore over the new year's weekend. According to the weatherman, this wet weather will last another week or so. /TISG
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore