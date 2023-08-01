“Circles (telco) overcharged my elderly parents almost S$600 and offered S$40 goodwill refund” — Customer takes issue to social media

“Has anybody fallen for this before and could advise us?” the customer asked before sharing a brief backstory. “Before I moved overseas, I ported both my elderly parents into Circles from M1. The offer at that time was $18 for 50GB of data. It worked pretty awesome for the first couple of months, everything was in order. I checked the bill and it was truly $18/month. Recently, I came back and found out that after 6 months for my mum and 1 year for my dad, they were charged an extra $20 per month for unlimited data,” the customer wrote.

The online user then claimed, “I asked Circles what’s up with it and they said that it’s an automatic subscription which requires the consumer to opt out of. It seems that they sneaked this into their ‘no-contract plan’ at sign up and placed the burden of disputing it on the consumer. Naturally, given that my parents use an average of 3GB a month, I told them there was no need for this and requested an adjustment. Months of this subscription came up to around $600 in total. They offered $40 as a goodwill refund… Do we have any options at all?”

In response to the news, a handful of netizens shared the writer’s frustration. However, others pointed out that auto-subscriptions are quite normal, and it is the customer’s duty to read the fine print to avoid such unwanted charges.

“They didn’t overcharge you,” said one. “They provided the service for an extra $20/month. The only scummy thing they did was to make it auto-subscribe if true. Doubt they can add in auto-subscribe. Maybe ten dollars off promo is still possible. Anyway, you had the bill for 6 months and 1 year, and you agreed to pay it. So I don’t see how it’s overcharging.”

“Unfortunately this was probably sneaked into the T&Cs in the service agreement that I assume was legitimately signed,” another netizen said. “If your parents are illiterate you might have some kind of legal recourse but the time and effort taken to pursue the $600 will not be worth it at all.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Circles for comment.