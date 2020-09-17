Chris Evans accidentally leaked explicit photo

- Advertisement -

Captain America and Avengers star Chris Evans was a hot topic over the weekend when an unintentional explicit photo was posted on his Instagram story. What started as an innocent Instagram story of the actor playing Heads Up became a shocking photo of a penis. The 39-year-old star shared the video with his 5.7 million followers on Sunday morning (September 13) but failed to remove the uncensored photo. Realising his slip up, Evans immediately deleted the clip but it was too late. In the thumbnails of photos, one showed male genitals and another had a meme saying “Guard that p***y.”

Screenshots of the photo circulated on the Internet and Chris Evans became the top trending topic on Twitter and Google Trends.

Fans of Evans defended him by asking netizens not to share or post the photo online. Some of them posted videos and photo’s of his dog, Dodger as well as other wholesome content of Evans to drown out the nude photo. Evan’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo went on Twitter to console Evans saying, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See … silver lining. ”

- Advertisement -

US entertainment site PopCulture.com said that fans are speculating that the uncensored photo might be that of Evans’ younger brother, Scott, whose naked photos have been leaked previously. On Tuesday (September 15), Chris Evans responded to the matter according to Straits Times. He went on Twitter and wrote: “Now that I have your attention… vote Nov 3rd!!!” The good-natured actor added a face-palm and shrug emoji to his 14 million followers.

Evans tweet was referring to the US presidential election in November where President Donald Trump will be running against former US vice-president Joe Biden. The Captain America star is a vocal critic of the current president. He supported former US secretary of the state Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

Born 13 June 1981, Christopher Robert Evans is an American actor. He started his career with appearances in several television series, such as in Opposite Sex in 2000. Following appearances in teen films including Not Another Teen Movie (2001) and The Perfect Score (2004), he gained attention for his portrayal of Marvel Comics character Human Torch in Fantastic Four (2005), and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).