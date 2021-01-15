“News to me” says Chris Evans on return as Captain America

- Advertisement -

It’s “News to me.” says Chris Evans in his response to reports published by Deadline (Jan 14) claiming he is eyeing a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America.

Nevertheless, the news of his return as Captain America sent shock waves on Thursday.

Evans responded on social media by downplaying his return but did not deny that he may reprise his role in “at least on Marvel property, with the door open for a second film”.

It’s still vague whether the deal is closed, says Deadline, adding that insiders told the website it’s headed in that direction for Evans to return as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America.

There is not much revelation from the media outlet, but insiders told the website it is not likely to be a Captain America sequel.

It’s likely to be like Robert Downey Jr. appearing in such films as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Overall, Evans has appeared in four MCU films and cameos in Thor: Dark World and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Marvel Studios is busy promoting its first Disney+ series WandaVision, starring Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their roles of Vision and Wanda Maximoff.

The news of Evans’ rumoured return came during this time. Insiders suspect that someone might have accidentally let the cat out of the bag during the publicity trail.

It could also be just talk to drum up support for WandaVision. Insiders are wondering how will Steve Rogers fit in the post-Avengers: Endgame MCU.

In the movie’s last moment, Rogers became Joe Biden and handed his shield over to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon.

In the meantime, Evans is not too far from MCU as the actor will be reunited with his Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo on The Gray Man, the highly anticipated Netflix action thriller where he teams up with Ryan Gosling.

Evans will also be the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s Lightyear in 2022. “I don’t even have the words,” He tweeted shortly after the announcement was made at Disney Investors Day presentation.

“And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”