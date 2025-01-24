CHINA: A secondary school student from Yinchuan is being celebrated across China for his brave and selfless heroism during a recent earthquake that struck the region. Guo Qing, a Yinchuan Foreign Language Experimental School student, became a symbol of courage when he carried an injured classmate to safety despite the chaos around him.

According to a recent South China Morning Post report, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck the city of Yinchuan in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region at 4,43 pm on Jan 2. The quake sent students rushing out of their classrooms in panic. CCTV footage revealed the immediate chaos as students scrambled to evacuate, some frightened and screaming. Amid the turmoil, Guo remained composed.

As his classmates fled, Guo noticed that a fellow student who typically sat behind him could not move. Without hesitation, Guo rushed to his side, lifted him onto his back, and carried him out of the building. The pair were among the last to leave, and the school’s surveillance footage captured the moment of their escape.

In an interview following the incident, Guo shared his experience, acknowledging his fear and shock during the earthquake. “It was my first time encountering an earthquake,” he said. “I was scared, but it was instinct. I couldn’t leave my classmate behind.” Once outside, Guo said he felt a sense of relief despite his trembling hands. “We were all safe. That was the most important thing.”

The school, recognizing Guo’s quick thinking and courage, held a special ceremony in his honour. Guo was named an “Excellent Student” and awarded a 9,000 yuan (approximately $1,200) cash prize. Additionally, the school announced that it would cover his tuition fees for the remainder of his studies. Should he perform well in the upcoming national university entrance exams, he would receive a full scholarship to study at a university in Germany.

The school’s headmaster spoke warmly of Guo’s actions, emphasizing the need for kindness and selflessness in today’s society. “Our society needs good-hearted people, and we hope that fortune will follow those who show such courage and kindness,” the headmaster said.

Guo’s mother expressed immense pride in her son, telling the media, “I am so proud of him.”

The story of Guo’s bravery quickly went viral, sparking widespread admiration online. “What a good boy! He sends out such positive energy,” one netizen commented. Another noted, “He acted on instinct, but then he returned. That takes great courage.”

Guo’s actions and the school’s response have inspired many across China. One observer said, “We should recognize and reward Good Samaritans.” The incident poignantly reminds us of the power of selflessness, even in the direst situations.

