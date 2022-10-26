Chee cheong fun, satay bee hoon, rojak… Reddit thread on which Singaporean dish people hate the most goes viral

- Advertisement -

Food in Singapore is an institution, something that Singaporeans not only take great pride in but also have some very strong opinions on.

When one Redditor asked what Singaporean dish people dislike on a r/Singapore thread, many did not hesitate to give an answer, prompting the thread to go viral.

“Singaporeans are always arguing what is our national dish, and we are known to be very picky with out food. But not every cuisine/dish will suit everyone’s tastebuds,” Reddit user doubleoh72 wrote, before asking, “So which Singaporean dish do you absolutely hate/will never touch/order?”

They said that for them it’s chee cheong fun or rice noodle rolls.

“I think the Singaporean version is horrible, and most I’ve eaten are just badly done. The sweet sauce is nasty and nobody should eat it ever; not to mention as a breakfast item.”

One answer that received a lot of upvotes is “Mee Goreng/Bee Hoon Goreng/Nasi Goreng from Indian Muslim shops in the New Towns.”

Another Redditor wrote that for them it’s “the hor fun sold by zi char stalls.”

Several voted for satay bee hoon as the Singaporean dish they most dislike.

One Redditor voted doubly for “the big carrot cake block” and “Indian rojak.”

Another Redditor did not contribute the dish they actually hate or dislike but indicated that for them, “Ketchup in wanton mee” is the worst.

This, however, sparked a bit of a debate.

Some agreed with this opinion, while others said they enjoy the combination.

Another commenter voiced their dislike for “the Singaporean rendition of fish and chips.”

Others voted for: OCK curry puffs, Fishball noodles, Yong Tau Foo sweet sauce, Chinese Nasi Lemak, lor mee, and even prata (SAF prata, to be more specific.)

Check out the Reddit thread here if you want to join the fun!

