mof-urges-singaporeans-to-postpone-travel-to-ukraine-and-to-russia-once-again

In view of the escalating Russian invasion of Ukraine, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOF) has once again called on citizens to postpone all travel plans to Ukraine, as well as to parts of Russia.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that these regions of Russia had recently implemented a “medium response level”, just one level below martial law.

MOF also strongly advises citizens who are still in Ukraine or Russia to remain vigilant, pay close attention to local news, and take necessary measures to protect their own safety. Those who have not yet registered on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website should do so immediately.

Singaporeans in Russia who need consular assistance can contact the Singaporean Ambassador to Moscow by calling the phone number: +7-499-241-37-02 or the 24-hour hotline: +7-906-009-00-69 during office hours Hall.

They can also contact the 24-hour Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at +65-6379-8800 or 8855.

