SINGAPORE: Changi Airport has been ranked fifth among the world’s most luxurious airports by the British insurance company AllClear Travel Insurance.

The ranking evaluated 69 airports globally and considered various factors, including the presence of luxury brands, airport lounges, and high-end hotels.

The prestigious title of the world’s most luxurious airport was claimed by Dubai International Airport, which serves approximately 90 million passengers annually.

Dubai Airport secured a perfect score of 30 points, particularly excelling in the availability of high-end hotels within its premises.

Following Dubai, London’s Heathrow Airport clinched second in the ranking, boasting perfect scores in airport lounges.

Hamad International Airport in Qatar and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, secured third and fourth place, respectively.

Changi Airport, often celebrated for its efficiency and passenger experience, tied for fifth place with Kingsford Smith Airport in Sydney, Australia.

Despite its high rankings in certain criteria, Changi’s score was hindered by its performance in the luxury hotel aspect.

Among the evaluated factors, Changi Airport received commendable scores in luxury brand presence, securing 29 out of 30 points in this category.

However, it scored only three points in the luxury hotel aspect, significantly impacting its overall position in the ranking, despite the airport ranking highly on the other criterion.

While Changi Airport’s performance in luxury hotels fell short compared to other top-ranking airports, its strong presence of luxury brands and other amenities contributed to its high placement.

As one of the busiest and most celebrated airports globally, Changi continues to uphold its reputation for exceptional travel services.