Home News

Changi Airport slips to 5th place in world’s luxurious airport list due to scarcity of nearby luxury hotels

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 10, 2024
Jewel Changi Airport Interior

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport has been ranked fifth among the world’s most luxurious airports by the British insurance company AllClear Travel Insurance.

The ranking evaluated 69 airports globally and considered various factors, including the presence of luxury brands, airport lounges, and high-end hotels.

The prestigious title of the world’s most luxurious airport was claimed by Dubai International Airport, which serves approximately 90 million passengers annually.

Dubai Airport secured a perfect score of 30 points, particularly excelling in the availability of high-end hotels within its premises.

Following Dubai, London’s Heathrow Airport clinched second in the ranking, boasting perfect scores in airport lounges.

Hamad International Airport in Qatar and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, secured third and fourth place, respectively.

Changi Airport, often celebrated for its efficiency and passenger experience, tied for fifth place with Kingsford Smith Airport in Sydney, Australia.

Despite its high rankings in certain criteria, Changi’s score was hindered by its performance in the luxury hotel aspect.

See also  Toddler loses 80 per cent vision in right eye after falling on metal barrier at Changi Airport T3

Among the evaluated factors, Changi Airport received commendable scores in luxury brand presence, securing 29 out of 30 points in this category.

However, it scored only three points in the luxury hotel aspect, significantly impacting its overall position in the ranking, despite the airport ranking highly on the other criterion.

While Changi Airport’s performance in luxury hotels fell short compared to other top-ranking airports, its strong presence of luxury brands and other amenities contributed to its high placement.

As one of the busiest and most celebrated airports globally, Changi continues to uphold its reputation for exceptional travel services.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

IMH, KKH study reveals adverse childhood experiences lead to hefty $1.2B annual social cost

October 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NTU scientists revolutionize ceramic microparticle fabrication with ancient construction technique

October 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NTU develops AI tool to detect early signs of depression in senior citizens

October 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Lifestyle

Japanese man aims to become ‘god of marriage’ by having 4 wives, 2 girlfriends and wanting to father over 50 children!

October 21, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

China’s PhD marvel: Can a 29-year-old really hold 4 PhDs and multiple Master’s degrees?

October 21, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Property

Developers expected to bid cautiously for Lentor and River Valley sites amidst upcoming supply of new private homes and unsold inventory

October 21, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

“Either put a window grill or shut your window!” — Woman advises parents after a man risks his own life to rescue their child on HDB block ledge

October 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.