Changi Airport passenger traffic soars to 16.8M in September, up 10% YoY

ByMary Alavanza

October 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport saw a notable rise in passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2024, handling 16.8 million passengers from July to September, marking a 10% increase from the same period last year.

This growth brought passenger levels to 97.4% of what they were in the third quarter of 2019.

According to Singapore Business Review, the number of aircraft movements also rose significantly in the third quarter, with 92,100 recorded, marking a 7.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

North America remained the region with the strongest growth in Q3, with a 27% YoY increase. Meanwhile, the airport’s top five markets in Q3 were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand.

Passenger traffic between China and Singapore showed a strong rebound, jumping 50% YoY. Traffic from Hong Kong and Japan also grew by over 20% compared to 2023.

Year-to-date (YTD) passenger traffic between Shanghai and Singapore more than doubled compared to the same period in 2023.

Other cities that registered double-digit YoY growth in Q3 included Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Melbourne, and Tokyo.

Changi Airport also saw a boost in its air freight throughput, handling 512,000 tonnes of cargo in Q3, a 13.5% increase from the same period last year.

The airport attributed this growth to stronger cargo flows between Singapore and major markets like China and the United States. Its top five air cargo markets in Q3 were Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, and the United States. /TISG

Changi Airport passenger traffic soars to 16.8M in September, up 10% YoY

