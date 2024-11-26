KOREA: For his 20th anniversary album With, Lee Seung Gi reportedly worked with Cha Eun Woo, Lyn, Lee Soo, and Lee Mu Jin, according to Allkpop.

The featured artists on Lee Seung Gi’s upcoming album were highlighted in the tracklist that Big Planet Made Entertainment released on Nov 25.

Unique flair

Lyn’s Turn Back Time opens the album, followed by Cha Eun Woo’s Because You’re My Woman, Lee Soo’s Deletion, Captain Planet’s Words I Can’t Say, and Lee Mu Jin’s The Story Not Yet Told. These collaborations have heightened anticipation, as each artist brings a unique flair to the reimagined tracks.

Fans can look forward to behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the album, offering glimpses of Lee Seung Gi’s creative process with the featured artists.

Musical legacy

With celebrates Lee Seung Gi’s two-decade-long career by reinterpreting some of his early hits alongside artists who have inspired and supported him. The album aims to provide a fresh perspective on his timeless classics while honouring his musical legacy.

The highly anticipated album is set to release on Dec 4 at 6 pm KST.

In addition to his musical endeavours, Lee Seung Gi is making waves in other projects. He is presently TV CHOSUN’s Survival King: Tribal Wars’ military squad’s strategist and team commander. On the cinematic front, he is gearing up for his return to the big screen after six years. His new film, Big Family, is scheduled to premiere on Dec 11, further solidifying his versatility as a singer and actor.

Lee Seung Gi’s 20th anniversary marks a milestone in his career, showcasing his growth and influence across various entertainment fields.

Lee Seung Gi is a multitalented South Korean entertainer known for his exceptional skills as a singer, actor, and host. He has earned the title of “Triple Threat” for his versatility and success in these fields.