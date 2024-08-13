SINGAPORE: CGS International Securities won 53 awards in the first half of 2024. Notably, the firm achieved more ranked analysts in ASEAN among all firms in the 2024 Institutional Investor Asia Local Broker results.

According to The Business Times, CGS International received 13 Best Broker accolades from respected organisations such as FinanceAsia, The Asset Triple A, Alpha Southeast Asia, and Asian Banking & Finance.

The firm debuted strongly at the Institutional Investor Awards 2024, securing Best Broker awards in Singapore and Thailand. CGS International also achieved the highest number of ranked analysts in ASEAN.

Its teams in Indonesia and Singapore Sales, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand Execution; Thailand Research; and Malaysia and Singapore Corporate Access were recognised as leaders in their fields.

CGS International has also been acknowledged for its corporate social responsibility and workplace practices. The firm was named Asia’s Top Employer 2024 by Influential Brands and received the Silver Award for Best CSR Communications at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s PR Awards 2024.

In July, CGS International’s regional Sustainability teams received CSR recognitions. The Singapore office earned the 3-Hearts Award (the second highest tier) from the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre’s The Company of Good.

The Malaysia office was recognised as Company of the Year (Stockbroking) and for Best in Financial Literacy Initiatives at the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards.

Meanwhile, the Indonesia team received the Penanganan Perubahan Iklim (Climate Change Action) Award at the Nusantara CSR Awards 2024.

CGS International’s Group CEO Carol Fong also earned praise for her leadership, receiving the Excellence in Leadership award at the Women in Finance Awards Asia.

Her guidance has been crucial in transforming the firm from a traditional brokerage into a modern, integrated financial services provider.

“As we strive to achieve our vision of becoming a leading and world-class investment bank in Asia, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality service to our clients. I am grateful to the award organisers and voters for their recognition.

These awards reaffirm our excellence across multiple domains – from our comprehensive suite of financial services to our dynamic workplace culture.

Lastly, I commend our staff whose exceptional dedication has elevated CGS International’s standing as Asia’s global investment house,” she said. /TISG