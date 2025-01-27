In the Hood

‘Cars are getting wider, but the car parks have remained the same’ — Driver draws flak for parking Mercedes ‘irresponsibly’

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

January 27, 2025

SINGAPORE: The Mercedes driver drew criticism in a complaint group after an online user shared a photo of his ‘irresponsible’ parking on Sunday (Jan 26). Many criticized the driver’s actions and urged people with vehicles to be more considerate.

Being considerate of other drivers is paramount when driving a vehicle, especially in public spaces like a car park. After spotting a Mercedes parked inconsiderately in a car park, Facebook user Gan Gan took to a complaint group. “At National Gallery,” the post read. “On such a busy day, this car owner irresponsibly parked his car. Taking up two lots.”

A handful of online users responded to the post. “Cars are getting wider, but the car parks have remained the same,” said one.

Others contrasted the perceived status of someone having a luxury car brand with the driver’s parking, which many saw as lacking consideration. “Don’t you see? He is driving a BIG Merc. That’s why the driver parks in this manner. This type of driver usually will not (care) how he parked. He only thinks of himself because he does not care how it will affect others.”

See also  Man who bought Lexus at 19 calls it one of his worst decisions

Still, another called for authorities to take action. “LTA must take action against such drivers for failing to park properly. Suspend the driver’s licence for 3 months and go for retests.”

Another pointed out that there are many such drivers. “Lots of these types of irresponsible and inconsiderate drivers. Thought our car parks have lots of intelligent features to capture these acts and correct them before the drivers ever get out of their cars?”

One commenter, however, suggested, “Maybe it is unintentional. Maybe the driver was newly licensed.”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

'Cars are getting wider, but the car parks have remained the same' — Driver draws flak for parking Mercedes 'irresponsibly'

