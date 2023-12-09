SINGAPORE: Many of us have been frustrated at one point or another by selfish, thoughtless, or sloppy car drivers parking their vehicles either out of or too close to the parking guidelines, and yet very few of us are likely to have executed an act of petty revenge back at them. But now, finally, one person (or maybe more than one of them) in Singapore has mastered the art of getting back at poor parkers with a colouring sheet.

The SG Road Vigilante Facebook page posted on Thursday (Dec 7) showing a grey car at the car park of business centre EASTech at Bedok North Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was issued a note containing a pointed lesson. “#SLR5138S Honda Shuttle issued with Turtle colouring practice for parking out of lot. Please make an effort to park properly in future,” the caption reads. “Many three-year-olds have trouble staying within the lines. Maybe if you practice colouring this turtle, it will help with your parking,” the message on the sheet states.

The lesson came in the form of a sheet of paper with a very simple turtle outlined in black, the kind of drawing found in colouring books for children who are just beginning to learn to colour.

The car was parked front facing forward in a space that appeared to fit three vehicles, except that it occupied the space between two parking slots, effectively blocking off someone who may need a parking space.

And while the driver may still be a newbie to parking, any ounce of consideration would have meant that he or she would have re-parked to fit into a single space instead of hogging two.

The post has since been shared over 250 times, and commenters have been quick to poke fun at the Honda car driver. Many others lauded the person who printed out the turtle colouring sheet, saying they also needed copies of the sheet. Others joked that they’d saved a copy of the turtle, presumably to use at their discretion.

This is not the first time our turtle vigilantes have struck into action at the parking lots. In 2018, a vehicle received the same treatment, a post on SG Road Vigilante showed.

The turtle vigilantes are now here to change one bad Singapore parker at a time.

