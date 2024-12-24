CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Business

CapitaLand Investment Limited to record $141M loss as it reduces stake in CapitaLand Ascott Trust

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 24, 2024
CapitaLand

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has announced the sale of 185,253,000 stapled securities, equivalent to a 4.88% stake, in CapitaLand Ascott Trust (CLAS). The securities were sold to an unrelated third party for a total consideration of approximately $162 million.

As a result of the transaction, CLI’s shareholding in CLAS has been reduced from 28.92% to 24.04%. Consequently, CLAS will no longer be classified as a subsidiary of the CLI Group but will instead be accounted for as an associate.

The divestment has financial implications for CLI, with the company projecting a loss of approximately $141 million as a result of the transaction. Despite this, the move aligns with CLI’s strategy to streamline its portfolio and optimize capital allocation.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust, known for its global portfolio of serviced residences, hotels, and rental housing properties, will continue to operate as a key player in the hospitality real estate sector, albeit with a modified relationship with its parent group.

CLI’s management emphasized its commitment to driving long-term growth and value creation for shareholders while maintaining a disciplined approach to asset management.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Geo Lah begins trial operations for e-hailing services in Singapore

December 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Honda and Nissan in talks to become world’s third-largest automaker with S$258 billion sales target by 2026

December 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business Featured News

4,000 OCBC employees in Singapore to get $1K each; S$7.5M one-off payment in total for junior employees to cope with cost of living

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia

Funeral home stirs controversy for offering $300/month ‘morgue manager’ job; applicants must also survive 10-minute freezing test!

December 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Law

Traffic police arrest 12 in anti-drink driving operation at CTE

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Sports

Heart condition causes midfielder Adam Swandi to retire at 28

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

How to survive in Singapore public transport during Christmas chaos

December 24, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.