Bukit Batok: Man throws knife at police officer, hitting officer’s face

Photo: screengrab/ Singapore Police Force

A man who was said to be armed with a knife, had been shouting and looking for someone at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8. He then pulled out a knife from under his t-shirt and threw it toward one of the police officers.

By Anna Maria Romero
When police responded to a call for assistance at around 9:10 pm, Monday night (Mar 14), a man, who was said to be armed with a knife, had been shouting and looking for someone at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

However, as the man, 27, was being accosted and apprehended, he is said to have pulled out a knife from under his t-shirt and threw it toward one of the police officers.

It hit the officer on his right cheek.

The police then seized the knife. 

The Singapore Police Force said in a statement that its officers then went on to conduct a raid on the man’s home, where five other knives were seized.

Photo: screengrab/Singapore Police Force

However, the police added that initial investigations into the incident do not suggest that it is an act of terror.

The Police added that the man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Mar 16) for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty under Section 332 of the Penal Code 1871 and possession of an offensive weapon under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

The first offence means that the man can be fined, caned, or jailed for as long as seven years.

For the second offence, the man could go to jail for up to three years and receive a  caning of not less than six strokes.

The Police added that it “has zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.”

The police statement on the incident may be found here.

On the same day this occurred, a man was also arrested for criminal intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon after he had allegedly swung a sword at several people in Buangkok.

In a 3-minute video clip that also went viral, the man was seen walking in the middle of the road and hitting three cars with his sword as they drove past him. 

The man allegedly swung the sword towards members of the public; two people sustained minor injuries. At least three cars were also damaged, said police. /TISG

Man wielding sword in Buangkok injures two people and causes damage to three cars

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 16

Pritam pushes for petrol & diesel prices to be alleviated for cabbies & private-hire drivers In view of rising fuel costs, Leader of the Opposition (LO) Pritam Singh asked Manpower Minister Tan See Leng if a support package can be...
Home News

Bukit Batok: Man throws knife at police officer, hitting officer’s face

When police responded to a call for assistance at around 9:10 pm, Monday night (Mar 14), a man, who was said to be armed...
In the Hood

A gift for daddy-to-be: It’s got four wheels but it’s not a pram or a stroller

A 19-year-old Malaysian woman pregnant with her first child prepared her husband for the sleepless nights ahead by buying him a RM2 million (S$650,000)...
Home News

Girl, 11, terrified after man who is her neighbour asks her to perform sex act

A middle-aged man propositioned a child who was his neighbour to perform a sexual act and prompted the scared youngster to ask a supermarket...
Home News

Ex-Foreign Minister George Yeo’s post on Tucker Carlson’s debunked Russian claims about biolabs in Ukraine draws strong reactions

Former Foreign Minister shared, uncritically, debunked Russian claims about biolabs in Ukraine which is pushed by Tucker Carlson of Fox News. Former Foreign Minister George...
