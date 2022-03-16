Home News Stories you might've missed, Mar 16

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 16

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are our top stories published today

By Obbana Rajah
Pritam pushes for petrol & diesel prices to be alleviated for cabbies & private-hire drivers

In view of rising fuel costs, Leader of the Opposition (LO) Pritam Singh asked Manpower Minister Tan See Leng if a support package can be put together for private-hire and taxi drivers to alleviate cost pressures caused by rising petrol and diesel prices.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 15), Mr Singh added that this was an issue he raised during Parliamentary Question Time last week, where he called for “a package similar to one introduced for the aviation industry announced at Budget 2021”.

Girl, 11, terrified after man who is her neighbour asks her to perform sex act

Photo: Unsplash/ Salman Hossain Saif (for illustration purposes only).
A middle-aged man propositioned a child who was his neighbour to perform a sexual act and prompted the scared youngster to ask a supermarket employee for help.

The supermarket employee and her supervisor told off the man and helped the child, and she later filed a police report against the man.

JB-S’pore RTS Link ‘almost 10%’ completed—M’sian Transport Minister

Facebook screengrab: Khaw Boon Wan

Dr Wee Ka Siong, Malaysia’s Transport Minister, said on Monday (March 14) that progress on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is at nearly 10 per cent. The Minister made this remark in a speech in Parliament.

“Presently, the progress of work for the RTS project has reached almost 10 per cent, where the land acquisition process has already been completed and the infrastructure design has also been finalised,” he said, adding,“Currently groundwork, movement of utilities and piling works are underway.”

SPOTTED: Badge Lady—still unmasked—this time at Jewel Changi

Photo: IG screengrab/ singaporeincidents

The woman whose claim to fame was to ask for safe distancing ambassadors’ badges when they asked her to put on a face mask while standing in line at Marina Bay Sands is out and about.

And yet, despite Singapore’s Covid-19 case count still being in the thousands daily, she’s allegedly going around with her face exposed to the world. Just how long this will go on is anyone’s guess. If she continues unmasked, she may yet end up in jail again.

