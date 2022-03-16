Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 16

In view of rising fuel costs, Leader of the Opposition (LO) Pritam Singh asked Manpower Minister Tan See Leng if a support package can be put together for private-hire and taxi drivers to alleviate cost pressures caused by rising petrol and diesel prices.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 15), Mr Singh added that this was an issue he raised during Parliamentary Question Time last week, where he called for “a package similar to one introduced for the aviation industry announced at Budget 2021”.

Girl, 11, terrified after man who is her neighbour asks her to perform sex act

Photo: Unsplash/ Salman Hossain Saif (for illustration purposes only).

A middle-aged man propositioned a child who was his neighbour to perform a sexual act and prompted the scared youngster to ask a supermarket employee for help.