SINGAPORE: In a recent interview, British stand-up comic Sasha Frank said that the her best-selling joke involves dating Singaporean men. A banker by day, comic by night who’s been in Singapore for eight years and who lives in Geylang, she’s a single mum of one child who seems to be living her best life in the Little Red Dot.

“I feel safer in the red light district of Singapore than in a normal street anywhere else in the world,” she told YouTuber Max Chernov in a video published on July 15, adding, “I never feel like there’s a threat around here.”

Moreover, Ms Frank says Singaporean food is the best in the world, and food in Geylang is the best of the best, otherwise, she wouldn’t stay there.

Also, contrary to what may be popular thinking, it’s in Singapore where she’s been at her most creative. While she describes the local art scene as small and close-knit, she nevertheless calls it “incredible” and adds that it’s much easier to get opportunities here.

Upon being asked for a sample of the jokes she tells, she said that the one that gets the biggest laughs is when she says she likes to date Singaporean men.

“I only have two proper ex-boyfriends here, both Singaporeans, and the joke is that people assume that can’t be true because I’m white. The stereotype is that white women don’t date Singaporean men but I actually have predominantly dated Singaporean men because I’m really trying to get PR,” Ms Frank said.

She and Mr Chernow discussed the differences between UK and US humor, but when it comes to Singaporean humor, she noted how it doesn’t have to be particularly offensive, edgy, or controversial, which works well for her as she is aware of being a guest in the country, a parent, and someone who works in a corporate setting.

And while she doesn’t joke about issues around race, like local comics do, she does riff off on the dating scene, talking about such subjects as dating after divorce and the worst date she’s ever had.

“Being a female comedian is man repellent,” she jokingly told Mr Chernov.

