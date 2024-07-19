Entertainment

British comic jokes that she likes dating Singaporean men so she can get PR

ByAnna Maria Romero

July 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a recent interview, British stand-up comic Sasha Frank said that the her best-selling joke involves dating Singaporean men. A banker by day, comic by night who’s been in Singapore for eight years and who lives in Geylang, she’s a single mum of one child who seems to be living her best life in the Little Red Dot.

@sashafrankcomedy

#singlemom #singlemum #datingappsbelike #datingapps #femalecomedian #momsoftiktok #mumsoftiktok #tinder

♬ original sound – Sasha Frank – Sasha Frank

“I feel safer in the red light district of Singapore than in a normal street anywhere else in the world,” she told YouTuber Max Chernov in a video published on July 15, adding, “I never feel like there’s a threat around here.”

Moreover, Ms Frank says Singaporean food is the best in the world, and food in Geylang is the best of the best, otherwise, she wouldn’t stay there.

Also, contrary to what may be popular thinking, it’s in Singapore where she’s been at her most creative. While she describes the local art scene as small and close-knit, she nevertheless calls it “incredible” and adds that it’s much easier to get opportunities here.

Upon being asked for a sample of the jokes she tells, she said that the one that gets the biggest laughs is when she says she likes to date Singaporean men.

“I only have two proper ex-boyfriends here, both Singaporeans, and the joke is that people assume that can’t be true because I’m white. The stereotype is that white women don’t date Singaporean men but I actually have predominantly dated Singaporean men because I’m really trying to get PR,” Ms Frank said.

Read also: Malaysian comic Harith Iskander’s son gets ‘kicked out’ of home after refusing to attend online Maths class

She and Mr Chernow discussed the differences between UK and US humor, but when it comes to Singaporean humor, she noted how it doesn’t have to be particularly offensive, edgy, or controversial, which works well for her as she is aware of being a guest in the country, a parent, and someone who works in a corporate setting.

And while she doesn’t joke about issues around race, like local comics do, she does riff off on the dating scene, talking about such subjects as dating after divorce and the worst date she’s ever had.

“Being a female comedian is man repellent,” she jokingly told Mr Chernov.

Learn more about Ms Frank’s comedy through her Instagram account here. /TISG

Read also: Post goes viral: Stand-up comic Sharul Channa feels unsafe as a woman in Singapore

See also  'Singapore is the most welcoming place for us' — Chinese-American woman on why she feels the freest and happiest in SG

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Entertainment

Blackpink’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’s new song APT., hit all the right notes: YG stock price pops like a cork for the 2nd day!

October 22, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

“I’LL LIKE YOU” — ILLIT to capture the spotlight on ‘Weekly Idol’ following the release of their 2nd mini-album

October 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

“Ring Ring!” — Heo Nam Jun dialling up new drama “When The Phone Rings” as a psychiatrist and content creator

October 21, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Asia

King Solomon reimagined: KJC founder Apollo Quiboloy’s disturbing aspirations exposed in Senate hearing

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

G-Dragon’s third complete album is expected to be released in early November

October 25, 2024 Lydia Koh
Property

BTO frenzy: October launch sees record 33,983 applicants, singles drive demand for two-room Flexi flats

October 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Asia

Devoted Malaysian wife cares for bedridden husband for 6 years—only to be abandoned as he remarries just one week after divorce

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.