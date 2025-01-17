In an unexpected twist, legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has officially joined TikTok, even as the app faces a potential ban in the United States.

The 83-year-old music icon debuted on the platform this week with a 50-second video montage showcasing clips from his classic hits “Like a Rolling Stone”, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”, and “Hurricane”. The post, captioned “Explore the world of Bob Dylan, now on TikTok”, quickly gained traction, amassing over 10,000 followers, reports the New York Times.

Fans were both thrilled and bewildered by Dylan’s appearance on the app, especially given the looming Sunday (Jan 19) deadline for TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a US ban. The law, signed by President Biden in April, stems from concerns over national security and data privacy due to TikTok’s Chinese ownership.

Last week, TikTok challenged the law before the Supreme Court, while President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering an executive order that could allow the app to continue operating.

Fans joke

Despite the uncertainty, fans flooded Dylan’s comment section with playful remarks. One top comment read, “You’ve got 30 seconds king,” while another joked, “Bob TikTok is knocking on heaven’s door.” Responding with a joke, Dylan posted a second video—a six-second black-and-white clip from the 1960s—where he quipped, “Good God, I must leave right away.”

Dylan’s TikTok debut coincides with renewed interest in his life and career, spurred by the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet.

Known for his sporadic social media use, Dylan previously joined Twitter (now X) in 2009 and maintains an active Instagram presence featuring career highlights and memorabilia.

Even if TikTok faces an official ban, it’s unlikely to vanish immediately, giving Dylan and his fans more time to interact. His timeless music is welcome any time, anywhere, on any platform, to his legions of fans.