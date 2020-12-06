BLACKPINK’s Rosé once gave Lisa a rather risqué gift

- Advertisement -

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rosé are reportedly close to each other even before they debuted as a group.

How close, you ask?

Well, in a recent interview with Penshoppe, the Thai-born Lisa revealed that the greatest gift she has ever received was a pair of underwear given by Rosé for Christmas.

After she was asked about that, Lisa remarked, “Oh, that’s a really hard one!” before the MC assisted by asking her whether there’s anything that was rather memorable. After a brief pause, she responded, “There’s a gift from Rosie (Rosé). It was like (during) trainee days. She got me like an underwear!”

Lisa further recalled that she was utterly shocked upon receiving the gift, confirming that she got “some real underwear”. “I was like ‘Bro, what is this?’ And she was just like, ‘Oh you know, it looked cute and it looked sexy, and it’s fun to give as a gift’. So I think it was the best gift, because I felt like “This is cute…but it’s strange that you got me this.”

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment and consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured “Whistle” and “Boombayah”, their first number-one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records throughout their career. Their music videos for “Kill This Love” (2019) and “How You Like That” (2020) each set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records. They are also the first music group and Korean act to have three music videos with at least one billion views on YouTube.

The group’s other accolades include the New Artist of the Year Awards at the 31st Golden Disc Awards and the 26th Seoul Music Awards as well as recognition as the most powerful celebrities in South Korea in 2019 and the third most powerful celebrities in 2020 by Forbes Korea, and as the first female Korean group on Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 Asia. They were also the first K-pop girl group to win an MTV Music Video Award.

BLACKPINK is currently the most-followed girl group on Spotify and the most-subscribed music group, female act, and Asian act on YouTube. /TISG

