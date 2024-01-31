BLACKPINK’s Jennie has achieved a groundbreaking milestone on Spotify, securing the title of the ultimate K-pop act with an impressive 34.5 million monthly listeners, surpassing BTS’ Jungkook at 34.4 million.

Notably, she recently reached an unparalleled feat of 1.2 billion streams on Spotify, marking her the first female K-pop soloist to accomplish such a milestone without a solo album.

#JENNIE (34.5M) is now currently the K-pop act with most monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing #JUNGKOOK (34.4M) pic.twitter.com/LPJn7gVP0D — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) January 29, 2024

Jennie’s remarkable journey is accentuated by her achievements with only three credited songs: “Solo,” “You & Me,” and “One of The Girls.”

Her success underscores the potency of exceptional talent combined with a devoted fanbase, breaking traditional norms and setting new standards in the ever-evolving K-pop landscape.

BLACKPINK the trailblazers in the music industry

As Jennie continues redefining norms, her impact is evidence of the global influence wielded by individual BLACKPINK members, solidifying their positions as trailblazers in the music industry.

In a recent appearance on KBS 2TV’s talk show Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet, Jennie shared insights into her solo venture, ODD ATELIER (OA). Expressing a desire for autonomy and comfort in her solo pursuits, she emphasized her commitment to engaging in individual activities alongside a familiar team, even if it meant diverging from the conventional path.

Promising fresh and captivating experiences

Looking back on her evolution within her former agency, Jennie welcomed the challenges associated with self-discovery and independence while carefully considering her future pursuits.

During a candid conversation with host Lee Hyori, she revealed her dream of releasing her debut solo full-length album in 2024, marking an exciting chapter in her solo career.

Enthusiastic fans eagerly await the unfolding developments as Jennie begins her musical journey, promising novel and captivating experiences in the upcoming year.

About Jennie

Jennie, born Kim Jennie on Jan 16, 1996, is a multi-talented artist known for her roles as a singer, rapper, and actress.

In 2016, she debuted as the main rapper and vocalist of BLACKPINK.

Jennie launched a successful solo career in 2018 with the hit single “Solo”. She also co-wrote BLACKPINK songs such as “Lovesick Girls”. She established her own agency, ODD ATELIER, in 2023 to manage her solo activities.