‘Bitter breeds bitter’: Singaporean shares life advice for younger adults

SINGAPORE: Navigating life can be so challenging, especially for those young adults who are still figuring things out. With this, a 24-year-old Singaporean sparked a very interesting discussion on Reddit, sharing practical life lessons that are tailored for the younger generation as they enter the world of adulthood.

In the post, the netizen advised that younger Singaporeans should be humble and curious, because there are many things that they can still get to know as they go along their journey, and it is best to be kind, courteous, and understanding to everyone in society.

Furthermore, the netizen also stated that these young people should explore the world if they have the opportunity to do so, and to improve their English language and vocabulary, as this is truly helpful as they meet new people. Lastly, the netizen advised them to stop complaining all the time, as “bitter breeds bitter”.

Other netizens also shared their own opinions and thoughts that might be encouraging to young Singaporeans. One commented that they don’t need to be compelled to reach milestones within a specific timeline because life is not a race.

“Keep an open mind. Don’t be so close-minded like many Singaporeans. There are multiple facets to everything. Even those whose opinions you disagree with, think about their perspectives and how they probably came to hold those views, even if you may not agree with them,” another netizen claimed.

For some, they advised the younger people to learn how to save and invest as much as they can, and to also take care of their health by eating vegetables, drinking enough water, and getting enough sleep. Furthermore, others encouraged that the younger generation should know how to think before they speak, not compare their lives to others, and learn to see the beauty even in the most ordinary things.

“Go out of your way to be kind to others. It’s ok to care about people that are strangers,” one more netizen declared.

“Live every day meaningfully and have the mindset and gratitude that waking up is another day earned,” a comment concluded.

In a fast-paced society that is often focused on tangible success, this discussion thread shows a very enlightening perspective on what truly matters in life. At the end of each day, navigating adulthood does not necessarily mean that everything is figured out immediately. It is about staying true to oneself, choosing kindness, and taking life one step at a time.