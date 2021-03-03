International Asia Biden administration pledges to stand firm against China trade abuses

Biden administration pledges to stand firm against China trade abuses

Tackling the Covid-19 pandemic by securing vaccine supply chains and production is a top priority.

Photo: Facebook/ Joe BIden

Author

AFP

Date

Category

InternationalAsiaUS
- Advertisement -

President Joe Biden will use “all available tools” to take on abusive trade practices by China, the US Trade Representative’s office pledged Monday.

In addition, Biden’s trade team will seek to repair relations with allies, and defend US
workers, according to the 2021 President’s Trade Agenda submitted to Congress.

Tackling the Covid-19 pandemic by securing vaccine supply chains and production is a top
priority.

The report largely formalizes statements made in recent weeks by Biden and his USTR
nominee Katherine Tai, who is awaiting Senate confirmation.

- Advertisement -

On the high-profile trade spat between Washington and Beijing, the report acknowledged the damage done by “China’s coercive and unfair trade practices,” which “undermine our
national interests.”

“The Biden administration is committed to using all available tools to take on the range of
China’s unfair trade practices that continue to harm US workers and businesses,” the report
said.

It said what it deems China’s human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and others will be a “top priority” for Biden’s team.

“Americans and consumers around the world do not want products made with forced labor
on store shelves, and workers should not be disadvantaged by competing with a state
sponsored regime of systematic repression,” the report said.

Restoring frayed relations with allies and trading partners also will be part of Biden’s strategy for dealing with Beijing in the effort to “address global market distortions created by industrial overcapacity.”

The report said protecting US workers and farmers will be central to the administration’s
trade policy, fulfilling Biden’s campaign promise. /AFP

hs/sst

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Celebrity

Jolin Tsai’s perky butt got the internet abuzz

Taipei -- Mandopop diva Jolin Tsai isn't shy of flaunting her figure in all kinds of sexy and revealing outfits and her fans are just lapping it up. The 40-year-old singer uploaded a couple of photos from her trip to Yangmingshan...
View Post
Featured News

Man attacks teen, calls him a virus, damages his phone

Singapore—A sudden attack took a teen by surprise when one man started yelling at him, physically harming him, and throwing his phone into a nearby drain at around 10.30pm on Tuesday (Feb 23) on a section of the road near the...
View Post
Featured News

3 migrant workers die after 10 injured in Tuas industrial building blast

Singapore – Three of the 10 workers injured in an explosion at an industrial building in Tuas on Wednesday (Feb 24) died on Thursday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a fire at No. 32E Tuas Avenue 11 at around...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent