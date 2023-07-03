Best gyms under S$100/month in Singapore

Since the arrival of the Covid-19, more people are now taking health into serious consideration and many are choosing to hit the gym to get their daily dose of exercise.

Contrary to the common belief that getting a gym membership in Singapore is an expensive affair, there are many affordable gyms with advanced equipment and well-developed fitness classes at monthly fees of less than S$100. Many of them are even located in the Central Business District (CBD) in Singapore.

If you are looking for a gym to visit, here are five affordable gyms that we have handpicked for you.

5 Best and Cheapest Gyms in Singapore Gyms under S$100 per month Monthly Subscription No. of Outlets Locations 24X Fitness S$90.72 to S$101.52 2 Bugis and Paya Lebar Anytime Fitness S$80 to S$100 92 Islandwide Dennis Gym S$50.90 to S$120 6 Balestier, Farrer Park, Jurong West, Jurong Superbowl, Tampines, Tai Seng GymmBoxx S$65 to S$120 8 Keat Hong, Canberra, Kebun Baru, Jurong, Fernvale, Ci Yuan, Bishan, Century Square SAFRA EnergyOne S$36 to S$62.10 for SAFRA members S$68.40 to S$75.60 for Non- SAFRA members 7 Chua Cho Kang, Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Yishun

24X Fitness

Source: 24X Fitness

24X Fitness is one of the more affordable gyms in Singapore that operates 24/7. Besides having a comprehensive range of fitness equipment, it also focuses on Personal Training (PT) programmes tailored to members’ fitness goals. This gym has produced many competitive bodybuilders and has a no-nonsense approach when it comes to fitness. If you are serious about physical training, this place may pique your interest.

Gym Monthly Subscription Fee S$90.72 per month for 18-month membership

S$101.52 per month for 12-month membershipYou will have to pay an extra S$73.44 (One-Time Fee) if you want 24/7 access key to the gym Locations Bugis (Midland House) and Paya Lebar (Singpost Centre) (Members can access all locations)

Anytime Fitness

Source: Anytime Fitness Facebook Page

With over 90 outlets islandwide, Anytime Fitness is the largest gym chain in Singapore on the island that members can easily locate without having to travel far. Compared to some other pricier gyms in Singapore’s CBD, Anytime Fitness offers an affordable alternative for those who love to workout near their workplace.

However, do note that Anytime Fitness outlets in Singapore are small setups and fitness classes are also available at certain outlets. Not sure if this is the right gym for you? You can always contact them for a free one-day trial pass to try it out.

Gym Monthly Subscription Fee S$80 to S$100. Rates vary based on location, amenities, and membership type Healthcare workers and uniformed officers will receive special 12-month membership rate, and one-month free Locations Islandwide

Dennis Gym

Source: Dennis Gym Facebook Page

Dennis Gym was founded by former bodybuilder Dennis Tew who has won numerous bodybuilding championships. Also a 24-hour gym, the outlets are fitted with advanced fitness equipment that are built on a medical and scientific foundation, making it an ideal option for fitness enthusiasts who are serious about sculpting their bodies to perfection.

Gym Monthly Subscription Fee S$120 for one month membership

S$76.70 per month for 3-month membership

S$71.70 per month for 6-month membership

S$64.20 per month for 12-month membership Locations Balestier, Farrer Park, Jurong West, Jurong Superbowl, Tampines, Tai Seng

GymmBoxx

Source: Gymmboxx

GymmBoxx is a popular chain in Singapore with eight gyms strategically located in community clubs or close to heartlands. It may not be the cheapest on our list of gyms but the monthly gym fee is very affordable. Every outlet is fitted with practical equipment, lots of free weights and power racks for functional training. Overall, it is a no-frills gym for weightlifters. You can also ask for a trial even though it is not listed on the website.

Off-peak membership Regular membership Access Weekdays – 9am to 4pm and 11pm to 7am Weekends and public holidays – All day access All day access Gym Monthly Subscription Fee S$110 for one month S$80 per month for 6 months S$65 per month for 12 months S$120 for one month S$80 per month for 6 months S$82 per month for 12 months Locations Keat Hong, Canberra, Kebun Baru, Jurong, Fernvale, Ci Yuan, Bishan, Century Square (Members can access all locations)

SAFRA EnergyOne

Source: SAFRA EnergyOne Facebook Page

Unlike typical community gyms in Singapore, SAFRA EnergyOne offers more than just cardio or resistance training machines. With every entry, you will also get to enjoy the swimming pool, jacuzzi and steam room.

It is good to note that SAFRA EnergyOne goes with per entry price on a regular basis. If you much prefer to sign up for a membership with a monthly gym fee, you have to look out for SAFRA’s periodical promotions where bundle fees will be offered to SAFRA members, their spouses and non-SAFRA members.

Off-peak Regular Access Weekdays – 6.30am to 5pm

Weekends – 6.30am to 1pm and 8pm to 10.30pm Weekdays – 5pm to 10.30pm

Weekends – 1pm to 8pm Gym Monthly Subscription Fee S$8.65 per entry for SAFRA members S$12.95 per entry for non-members S$14.05 per entry for SAFRA members S$21.60 per entry for non-members Locations Chua Cho Kang, Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Yishun

Which Credit Cards Should You Use To Pay For Gym Memberships?

Whether you choose to pay your gym fees on a monthly basis or in a lump sum, make sure to utilise the best credit cards that let you earn maximum rebates or rewards. We have shortlisted three cards that can help you make the most of every dollar spent.

UOB One Credit Card

Overall rewards

5% rebate on general spend, up to S$200/quarter (S$2,000 min spend) with min 5 transactions/mo

Up to 10% on Grab, Shopee, Dairy Farm Singapore & select UOB travel, 1% on utilities bills

3.33% rebate, up to S$100/quarter (S$1,000 min spend)

3.33% rebate, up to S$50/quarter (S$500 min spend)

0.03% rebate on all spend if no rebate earned for calendar year

Up to 21.15% savings at Shell and 22.66% at SPC

Depending on your lump sum fee, paying with UOB One Card can easily earn you a 3.33% rebate or as much as a 5% rebate if you can combine the payment with four other transactions within the month to meet the minimum spend of S$2,000.

Maybank Family & Friends MasterCard

Overall rewards

Up to 8% rebate on 5 preferred categories (dining & food delivery, groceries, retail, petrol discounts & online TV streaming)

Up to S$125 cashback per month with S$800 min spend

0.3% rebate all other spend

Maybank Family & Friends MasterCard is one of the most generous credit cards that offer straightforward rebates. Assuming your annual gym fee is S$1,200, you can max out the reward of S$80 if you pay with this card. This sum can help to offset your total gym fee.

UOB EVOL Card

Overall rewards

8% cashback on online and mobile contactless spend

0.3% cashback on all other spend

S$600 min spend, S$60 cashback cap

This card is popular amongst young adults. If you happen to own one and intend to use it to pay for your gym fee, take note that the minimum spend to qualify for cashback is S$600 per month and cashback limit is S$20 per category with a total of S$60 per month.

Read More:

The article originally appeared on ValueChampion.

ValueChampion helps you find the most relevant information to optimise your personal finances. Like us on our Facebook page to keep up to date with our latest news and articles.

More From ValueChampion:

Best Credit Cards for Young Adults 2023

Stay Fit During the Lockdown: 5 Cheap Workouts You Can Do at Home

Three Reasons Why You Should Own & Use A Credit Card & One Reason Why You Shouldn’t

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg