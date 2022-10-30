Belinda Lee: ‘The pain of my experiences is what made me the person I am today’

- Advertisement -

Belinda Lee, a 45-year-old Singaporean television host and actress, posted an Instagram reel about her experience when she shared her life story with Jean Danker in her podcast, R U Okay?.

“I hope by opening up my heart to @jeandanker on R U Okay? podcast about my abandonment issues I faced growing up, how I eventually found my self-worth and what it was like to deal with panic attacks as a tv host, it will shed light and give you the strength to face life’s challenges. ✨💪🏽❤️” she said.

In the podcast episode, the television host expressed that she had a panic disorder before – 10 to 11 years back. Belinda stated that it felt like someone was punching her gut constantly which caused her to stop doing live shows back then. She mentioned that the diagnosis had shattered her world before.

She revealed that the cause of her panic attacks was from the pressure she received from years of hosting live shows in the media industry – the pressure of delivering, performing, and becoming excellent in what she was expected to do. Also, criticisms from the public had its share of reasons for the panic attacks as well.

“The pain of my experiences is what made me the person I am today. I realised my past failures and disappointments don’t define me and my future because I am genuinely happy and at peace with where I am now.😌” the 45-year-old added.

Now, the television host wants to help those who are experiencing the same struggles that she felt before, and make them believe that they are not battling it alone.

“So pls don’t let how you feel make you forget what you deserve in life. You deserve to be alive. You deserve to be forgiven. You deserve to be loved and cared for. You deserve to be happy. You are made for greatness! ❤️” she exclaimed.

Belinda’s fans commented on her post to show their love and support towards her and her inspiring healing story:

R U Okay? is a brand new video/audio podcast of Mediacorp which aims to have conversations about mental health and wellness. Hosted by Jean Danker, one of the network’s DJs and hosts, various Singaporean celebrities will tell their own stories of struggles and stresses and how they manage to keep moving forward.

The podcast episode with Belinda Lee is available to watch on Youtube or meWATCH. Audio versions can also be accessed on Spotify, Apple-Podcasts and meLISTEN.

