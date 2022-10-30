Standby for exorbitant prices!: Singaporeans irked at lack of info over 2022 World Cup broadcast, say in other countries, viewing is free

- Advertisement -

Singaporean football enthusiasts are voicing out their frustration over the lack of information regarding broadcast services for the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on the 20th of November. A handful have called for the companies to prioritise Singaporeans over making a profit.

Any football fan knows how important the World Cup is, as the international competition is held only once every four years. With 32 different countries competing, live broadcasts of the games become a global necessity each time a World Cup takes place. In countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, FIFA World Cup coverage is free. However, in others such as Singapore, people have to pay to watch live broadcasts of the games on TV.

In recent news, Singaporeans still do not have information about the broadcasts, and they are not very happy about it. In response to this news, many have voiced out their sentiments on social media, with a handful also making comments regarding the anticipated price of the broadcasts.

“Standby for exorbitant prices!” wrote one netizen. “Both companies should think Singaporean rather than profit for big events like the World Cup,” wrote another, referring to telco companies Singtel and StarHub, who were both reported to have been working on negotiations back in August over who would be broadcasting this year’s World Cup.

“Both of them (are) trying to figure out how to make more money,” one online user suppoed. Another stated, “While they are figuring (things out), there’s a free broadcast of the World Cup in some countries.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar and will commence on the 20th of November.

