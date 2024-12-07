KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Netflix’s The Trunk has released behind-the-scenes stills, offering a closer look at its captivating leads, Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin.

Based on the novel of the same name, The Trunk follows the unravelling of a secretive marriage service exposed by a mysterious trunk.

The drama centres on Noh In Ji (Seo Hyun Jin), an employee of NM (New Marriage), who navigates a lonely existence despite her job requiring her to live with a “contract husband” annually.

Han Jeong Won (Gong Yoo), who ironically accepts a contract marriage to rescue his former one, crosses her path.

Layered performances

The newly unveiled images highlight touching moments between the two leads as they bring their complex characters to life.

From intimate kisses and heartfelt embraces to wistful gazes, the stills offer glimpses of the nuanced dynamics explored in the drama. These moments underscore the characters’ deep emotions and struggles, showcasing the actors’ ability to convey layered performances.

Other behind-the-scenes shots reveal the stars’ dedication to their craft. Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin are seen intently studying the script and engaging in focused discussions, ensuring each scene meets their high standards.

In one still, Seo Hyun Jin films an elegant tango sequence while Gong Yoo humorously observes her off-camera, making a playful telescope gesture with his hands, hinting at their lighthearted off-screen camaraderie.

Engaging viewing experience

With its intricate storytelling and the chemistry of its leads, The Trunk promises an engaging viewing experience. Fans can now stream all episodes exclusively on Netflix.

Gong Yoo, whose real name is Gong Ji Cheol, is a highly acclaimed South Korean actor known for his versatile roles and captivating performances. His talent and personality have continuously enthralled audiences.

Gong Yoo began his acting career in the early 2000s, appearing in various television dramas and films. He gained recognition for his roles in dramas like “Coffee Prince” (2007), which solidified his status as a leading man.