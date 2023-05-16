“Baey Yam Keng and Tampines TC fail to clean up urine stains at HDB stairwell despite years of complaints”

SINGAPORE: MP Baey Yam Keng and the Tampines Town Council are being criticised online after a Tampines resident asserted on social media that a stairwell in his block has been plagued with urine stains since 2018 but his attempts to have the issue resolved have gone nowhere.

Facebook user Sam Sokoloyo, who lives at Block 431 Tampines Street 4, said that urine stains and an unpleasant smell have persisted at a stairwell at his block for years.

Posting photos of the stairwell, he said that he had been bringing the issue to the attention of the Tampines Town Council and the MP, Mr Baey Yam Keng, since 2018 but has not seen any improvement.

Mr Sam said that the authorities put up posters to deter offenders from urinating in the stairwell, but the problem persists.

Suggesting that the town council could install surveillance cameras to monitor the situation, he lamented that “every time they say will look into it, but the stain is still there”.

Mr Sam’s post has garnered widespread attention, with netizens expressing their disgust at the unsanitary conditions of the stairwell. Some have even called for more stringent penalties to deter offenders from committing such acts.

Some netizens have suggested that this lack of adequate response from the town council may not be as uncommon as some may think.

Facebook user Eddie Gan commented: “Same as all TCs, probably they are ‘monitoring the situation.’ Problems unresolved for TC. People like myself who bother to give feedback have wasted our time by doing so.”

The Independent Singapore has sought comment from Tampines Town Council.

