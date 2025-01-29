Australia is heading into a challenging Davis Cup qualifier against Sweden. However, there is mounting pressure on team captain Lleyton Hewett to make adjustments as several top athletes are dealing with injuries.

In early January, Hewitt announced his team for the upcoming Davis Cup qualifier against Sweden, choosing Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, and Nick Kyrgios.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, despite battling with injuries, made the trip to Sweden with the Australian squad.

Recently, the athlete struggled at the Australian Open where he was defeated in the second round by Jack Draper.

Afterwards, he revealed that he experienced shoulder pain and stated: “My shoulder was gone before the match. I just tried to tough it out. I was touch-and-go again to play this week. Took a million painkillers to try and get through.” With this, it remains uncertain whether Kokkinakis will be able to perform at his best against Sweden.

Furthermore, Nick Kyrgios continues to battle a grade 1 abdominal strain, which he sustained before the 2025 Australian Open. He lost in straight sets against Jacob Fearnley in the first round.

Kyrgios admitted: “Realistically, I can’t really see myself playing a singles match here again. I was knocking on the door from playing some of the biggest events… winning some of the biggest events. When you’re competing for the biggest tournaments in the world and you’re struggling to win sets, physically, it’s pretty tough. It’s just not enjoyable for me.” Clearly, his injuries are affecting his game, and it is still uncertain whether he will be able to contribute to Australia’s Davis Cup campaign fully.

According to The First Serve, world No. 66 Aleksander Vukic has now been tapped to join de Minaur for the singles category. Moreover, Matthew Ebden and John Peers have replaced Kyrgios and Thompson in the team.

The upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden is crucial for Australia. It serves as a qualifier for the 2025 Davis Cup finals.