Audi Q2 Facelift Looks & Feels Familiar

You have to look hard to spot the difference between the original Audi Q2 and its facelift.

Under the hood, the new version has a slightly larger capacity 1.5-litre engine, replacing the 1-litre and 1.4-litre variants available previously.

But externally, the changes are slight and subtle. Some sharper angles on smaller areas of the bumpers, Matrix LED lights and a tail pipe that’s been hidden away are the key design changes. Feels like it was done over a lunch break.

Inside, this fairly basic Audi is endowed with new sparkling bits. A virtual cockpit and digital readouts, two air-con zones for the front occupants, a new shifter, which unfortunately moves away from the original round knob and assumes the more angular design from the Q3, a larger screen on the dashboard, and an electric hatch. There’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto when wired to the USB, which is handy since there’s no navigation available in the test drive unit.

The small crossover is still cramped for space at the back, reasonably comfortable in front and an easy drive, provided you don’t have high expectations of it.

At *S194,000 it’s probably among the most expensive cars in its category. Despite that, it doesn’t have electric seats, nor wireless charging. There isn’t a touchscreen and hardly any of the new driver assists that come with lower-priced cars of the same ilk from other manufacturers. You have to pay more for some of these features, but why would you want to inflate the already bloated pricetag?

With a 1.5-litre engine onboard, it’s not that different to the predecessor’s 1.4-litre variant. It puts out the same 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque. It’s slightly slower in the century sprint, at 8.6 seconds, and goes up to 218 kmh.

The lag when it comes to requiring a burst of power can be unnerving. You’ve almost got your foot through the floor before it decides to wake up angrily and pick up speed.

The ride in the facelifted Q2 is comfortable, and the engine runs smoother but is generally devoid of much feeling. In Sport mode, you hear the engine constantly, though you don’t feel it as much. There’s an option to get a sport suspension loaded on for around $1K, which may make a difference to how the Q2 handles.

With the northward bound prices of certificates of entitlement, would a Q2 be a good choice? It would be if the features were more in line with what the market currently offers.

Specifications

Displacement: 1,498cc

Engine: 4 cylinder with cylinder on demand

Transmission: 7-speed auto

Max output: 110 kW

Max torque: 250 Nm

0-100kmh: 8.6 seconds

Top speed: 218 kmh

Fuel consumption: 5.1 L/100 m

CO2: 117 g/km

Gross weight: 1,305 kg

Fuel tank: 50 L

Length: 4,208 mm

Width: 1,794 mm

Height: 1,508 mm

VES banding: B

*Confirm price with dealer

