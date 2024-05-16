SINGAPORE: AsiaMedic’s subsidiary, AMC Healthcare, has inked a shareholders’ agreement with Sunway Equity Holdings (SEH) to set up a new diagnostic imaging centre in Novena, Singapore.

The Edge Singapore reports that this joint venture between AMC and SEH will establish AsiaMedic Sunway.

With the latest equipment, AsiaMedic Sunway will provide a full spectrum of general imaging alongside specialised radiology imaging such as computed tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans.

Mr Arifin Kwek, AsiaMedic Limited’s CEO, sees the collaboration with Sunway as “an opportunity for expansion of the group’s diagnostic imaging business into Novena.”

Novena is a hotspot for healthcare and medical services in Singapore.

He noted, “This will greatly complement the group’s existing integrated medical centre at Orchard Road and enable us to serve more patients with greater convenience.”

The upcoming diagnostic imaging centre will provide the same top-notch imaging services as the group’s main centre at Orchard Road.

This centre notably increased its capacity in September 2023 by introducing the SIGNATM Hero 3T MRI scanner, a pioneering move in the Asia Pacific region.

Upon completion, the Novena Centre will almost double the group’s diagnostic imaging capability.

Ms Sarena Cheah, Sunway’s executive director, said she is confident in their partnership with AsiaMedic. She highlighted AsiaMedic’s stellar track record and aptitude for tailoring offerings to patients.

She added, “The new diagnostic imaging centre’s strategic location and close proximity to other healthcare providers will position us as the preferred choice for patients.

This partnership will offer strategic benefits to Sunway and enhance our existing healthcare ecosystem.” /TISG