Entertainment Celebrity Are and getting back together?

Are Jerry Yan and Jessica Chang getting back together?

They dated from 2015 to 2017 and have remained good friends

Jerry Yan is said to have rekindle his romance with ex Jessica Chang. Picture:

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taipei — Film star ’s love life is pretty much a mystery. His fans were sad when he broke up with model/actress Lin Chiling, who went on to marry Japanese pop star Akira.

Yan, 43, was in the headlines this week when he was seen spending time with former love interest , 37. They dated from 2015 to 2017. Although things did not work out, they have remained good friends.

Jessica Chang dated Jerry Yan for two years. Picture:

But is the second time the charm? According to CTWant, both Yan and Chang, a model, have been getting rather cosy lately. Chang specialises in oil painting and, last month, she attended an art exhibition in Taipei. Yan reportedly showed up there and they were later spotted in the same eatery. Paparazzi even caught him escorting her home.

- Advertisement -

Most showbiz fans may know BTS, TFBoys or Fahrenheit but the real OG (original group) back in the day was F4, a Taiwanese boy band. The F4 members were known not only in Taiwan but also around the world for their good looks and the drama series Meteor Garden, which was based on a Japanese manga.

Yan, Vic Chou, Ken Chu and Vanness Wu became wildly popular in 2001 when they starred in Meteor Garden and the members have since remained A-listers.

Since 2008, the group has been inactive but the four of them have remained good friends. However, all have been so busy with their own lives and careers that reunions have been few and far between.

The last time they appeared together as F4 was at the Jiangsu TV Spring Festival in 2013. On Oct 30 this year, they reunited at the Jiangsu TV 1001 Night Festival.

Fans commented that Yan was the only F4 member who looked exactly the same as he did almost 19 years ago. “He takes such good care of himself that he looks exactly the same, only manlier,” said one.

However, fans were not so forgiving with Chu, 41, and Wu, 42, saying that they both looked like ”absolute uncles” now.

On the other hand, Chou, 39, was dubbed the “guy who looks like he went from being a millionaire to a billionaire”. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Workers’ Party refutes Indranee Rajah’s claim that none of the opposition MPs debated amended motion in Parliament

Referring to the opposition motion on the criminal justice system in Parliament last Wednesday (Nov 4), the Workers’ Party (WP) said that after Murali Pillai moved his amendment to the motion, Sylvia Lim did touch on the amendments in her round-up...
View Post
Featured News

Hundreds of cockroaches allegedly invade Bukit Batok resident’s flat after rubbish chute fumigated

Hundreds of cockroaches allegedly invaded a Bukit Batok resident's flat after a rubbish chute in her block was fumigated. The resident lives at Block 203 Bukit Batok St 21. Her block underwent a scheduled fumigation exercise and residents were notified of the...
View Post
Featured News

Lee Hsien Yang starts website with compilation of his interviews and FB posts on Singapore and 38 Oxley Road

Lee Hsien Yang announced the debut of his new website in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 10). Mr Lee, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, is known for being vocal about his political views and thoughts on the...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet