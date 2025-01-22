KOREA: According to Soompi, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaboration “APT.” has achieved remarkable success, becoming the best-selling song of the week in the United States for the first time since its release.

On Jan 21 (local time), Billboard announced that “APT.” had climbed to No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, which ranks the best-selling songs in the U.S. each week. This milestone marks the track’s first time topping the chart.

Major feat

“APT” also achieved another major feat by spending its 12th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart. This achievement makes it the first K-pop song to reign atop the chart for 12 weeks. Only three songs have surpassed this record: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (14 weeks), Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (both 13 weeks).

The song also remains strong on other Billboard charts. It held its position at No. 2 on the Global 200 for its 13th week, just behind Bad Bunny’s latest hit, “DtMF.” Furthermore, “APT.” maintained its peak of No. 5 on the Hot 100 for the third consecutive week.

Highest-ranking song

This accomplishment solidifies its place as the highest-ranking song by a female K-pop act in history on the Hot 100, including group releases.

With these impressive achievements, APT continues demonstrating its global appeal and cultural impact. Congratulations to Rosé and Bruno Mars on their record-breaking success!

Rosé, also known as Park Chae Young, is a renowned South Korean singer and one of the four members of the globally acclaimed K-pop girl group Blackpink. Born in Auckland, New Zealand, and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Rosé’s journey to stardom began with her successful audition for YG Entertainment in Sydney in 2012.

After four years of rigorous training, she debuted as a member of BLACKPINK in August 2016, captivating audiences with her powerful vocals, captivating stage presence, and undeniable charisma.