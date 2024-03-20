Apple’s upcoming AirPods 4 launch may be the biggest yet.

According to Mr Mark Gurman’s insights in Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Apple is gearing up to ship around 20 to 25 million AirPods this year alone, marking a significant leap from previous generations. Suppliers are getting ready for production in May.

According to HardwareZone, the fourth-generation AirPods are anticipated to bring some exciting changes, with two models poised to replace the existing second and third-generation iterations.

Known internally by their code names B768(E) and B768(M), the letters at the end hint at their respective positions as “entry” and “mid-tier” models.

Mr Gurman reveals that these new AirPods will boast fresh designs to provide better fit and comfort, alongside the convenience of USB-C charging cases.

But the mid-tier model is expected to steal the spotlight, offering features like active noise cancellation and even built-in speakers within the charging case, enhancing the Find My capability.

Looking ahead, Mr Gurman suggests that significant software updates related to AirPods could be on the horizon with the release of iOS 18 in September.

The anticipated features are a hearing aid mode and a handy hearing-test feature, particularly tailored for AirPods Pro users.

However, Apple users might have to wait until September or October, possibly coinciding with the launch of new iPhones, for the fourth-generation AirPods release. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos