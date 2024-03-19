TikTok, the popular social media platform owned by ByteDance, faces significant challenges as governments worldwide take firm action against it due to rising concerns about data privacy and cybersecurity.

The most recent “TikTok challenge” was sparked by the House of Representatives vote to advance a bill on Wednesday (March 13), potentially leading to TikTok’s ban in the United States.

The root cause lies in China’s Data Security Law of 2017, which mandates companies to share personal data relevant to national security. This has prompted various responses from nations globally.

While some governments have outright banned TikTok, others have implemented strict regulations to limit its usage. So, which countries are we talking about?

Which Countries Banned TikTok?

Here are the countries that have enforced strict measures on using TikTok, according to Pulse Nigeria:

1. Afghanistan

In 2022, shortly after the Taliban’s takeover, Afghanistan announced a ban on TikTok, citing content that was “not consistent with Islamic laws” and aiming to “prevent the younger generation from being misled,” according to Taliban Spokesman Inamullah Samangani.

2. Australia

The Australian government took a decisive step in 2023 by banning TikTok from all federal government-owned devices, citing escalating security concerns. Despite concerns about data being potentially shared with China, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stopped short of a complete nationwide ban.

3. Belgium

Belgium banned TikTok usage on government work phones and gadgets, citing ByteDance’s connection to the Chinese government. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo highlighted the risks associated with TikTok’s extensive data collection, prompting the ban.

4. Canada

In 2023, Canada banned TikTok on government-issued devices because the app’s privacy and security risks were “unacceptable.” This further strained relations between Canada and China amidst growing disagreements between the two countries.

5. Denmark

While the Danish government has not officially banned TikTok, major government agencies, including Denmark’s Defense Ministry and universities, have restricted TikTok usage due to concerns about espionage and the risk of data breaches.

6. India

India made headlines in 2020 with a nationwide blanket ban on TikTok and 58 other apps with ties to China, citing threats to data privacy and national security. The ban followed a border clash between Indian and Chinese troops, further exacerbating tensions between the two countries.

7. Nepal

In 2023, the Government of Nepal banned TikTok, accusing the app of hosting content “detrimental to social harmony.” The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) then mandated all internet service providers to block the app, citing concerns about the spread of malicious content.

8. The Netherlands

The Dutch government banned the use of TikTok on government devices following reports by the Dutch intelligence agency AIVD highlighting cyber threats from countries including China. To enforce the ban, the government announced plans to restrict mobile devices given to central government staff to pre-approved apps and functionalities.

9. New Zealand

New Zealand announced plans in 2023 to ban TikTok from parliamentary staff devices, aligning with similar actions taken by European counterparts. Parliamentary service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero stated that the decision was based on expert analysis and discussions across government and international forums.

10. Norway

In 2023, the Norwegian Parliament banned TikTok on governmental devices after the country’s justice minister revealed security concerns linked to China and Russia. The ban followed a directive prohibiting ministers and officials from using the app on government-issued phones.

11. Somalia

Somalia banned TikTok in August 2023 over concerns about terror-related content, extending the ban to other platforms such as Telegram and online betting websites. Communications minister Jama Hassan Khalif ordered internet companies to restrict network services for these applications, citing their use by terrorists and immoral groups.

12. Taiwan

Government devices in Taiwan were banned from using Chinese-made software, including TikTok, in December 2022. The ban followed a probe into TikTok’s operations amid suspicions of illegal activities by its Chinese parent company.

13. United Kingdom

Following reviews by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, the United Kingdom joined the ranks of countries restricting TikTok from government-owned devices in 2023. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden highlighted concerns about data privacy and national security, echoing similar actions by key international partners.

14. United States

While TikTok remains accessible in the US, concerns about data privacy and national security prompted investigations by the FBI and the Department of Justice in 2023. While not officially banned, a bill was passed to restrict TikTok’s activities in the country amidst fears of data leaks to the Chinese government.

The bill states that the ban may be enforced unless ByteDance, the Chinese owner of the app, sells TikTok to an entity approved by the US government.

15. Italy

The Italian authority said TikTok didn’t have enough safeguards to watch over content, especially stuff that could harm kids and vulnerable people.

Italy imposed a €10 million (S$14.56 million) fine on TikTok for failing to protect users from harmful content, particularly the “French Scar Challenge” game.

TikTok, known for its viral challenges, now faces data privacy and cybersecurity concerns. Despite this, finding the right balance between data safety, national security, and online freedom is no easy task in today’s connected world. /TISG

Read also: TikTok’s Singaporean CEO Shou Chew vows to fight against US ban

Featured image by Depositphotos