Woman brings giant wine glasses to avail of $1 tea deal at LiHO

SINGAPORE: A video of a woman who brought three oversized wine goblets to avail of a promo at LiHO tea has gone viral, although not everyone was happy about it.

LiHo announced on Thursday (Mar 23) its “$1 TEA DEAL” where all people had to do was bring their own container, and they would get LiHO TEA‘s signature Da Hong Pao Tea for $1 on Mar 25 (Saturday) at any of the beverage company’s branches.

And a woman featured on the TikTok account @nothingaboutsteven did just that.

To be fair, LiHO did say in Facebook posts that people could “bring any size of reusable bottle” and “as long as there is no wastage, we will fill it to the brim!… while stocks last.”

The company added that “Proceeds from the sale of $1 Da Hong Pao Tea will be donated to an environmentally friendly charity” and that customers had to follow these terms and conditions: “Only valid for Cold Da Hong Pao Tea with default ice level. One bottle per customer. No adding of toppings. Please ensure that the reusable bottle is clean for our staff to fill it up right away.”

It also wrote, “A little note here that we are encouraging no wastage of tea!”

In the video, a woman can be seen having three gigantic “wine glasses” filled, the kind that is found on Amazon to have at least a 2500 ml capacity.

And while the video has since been viewed over 131,000 times, not everyone approved of the giant wine glasses being used for the promo.

But the TikTok user said that the drinks were shared among 15 people in their company, and was finished, which means there was no wastage, which is the point of the promo.

/TISG

