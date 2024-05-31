In a bombshell revelation shaking the Miss Universe realm, a leaked recording from an alleged board meeting in November has ignited an uproar. The co-owner of Miss Universe, Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip purportedly made disparaging remarks about diverse contestants, directly contradicting the pageant’s pledge of inclusivity.

The leaked video captured Jakrajutatip allegedly stating that women from “non-traditional backgrounds” can participate in the pageant but stand no chance of victory. “The trans women, the women with husbands, divorced women… They can compete, but they cannot win,” Jakrajutatip appears to assert, undermining the very essence of the pageant’s proclaimed commitment to social inclusion.

Moreover, the recording unveils unsettling conversations among board members, with Jakrajutatip allegedly suggesting strategies to maintain audience favoritism towards conventional beauty standards. “We can have real-size beauty, the contestant. Very big size… (But) we’ll have to control the audience (lest) they vote all for the big size,” Jakrajutatip seemingly remarks, sparking widespread condemnation.

The video resurfaces amid heightened scrutiny within the pageant world, compounded by ongoing controversies surrounding Miss USA and a series of resignations.

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip: Video is maliciously edited

In a Facebook post seemingly addressing the leaked footage, Jakrajutatip dismissed it as a “malicious edited video” taken out of context. She lamented the ensuing confusion and stressed her unwavering commitment to promoting diversity. “I’m a trans woman and a mother myself who all my life fight for the gender equality rights to be where I am,” she asserted.

Despite the scandal, Jakrajutatip remains resolute, willing to forgive, and advocating for love and understanding. However, questions linger over the future of Miss Universe under her leadership, especially considering her pivotal role in ushering in a new era of inclusivity.

As the fallout continues, the Miss Universe saga underscores broader conversations surrounding beauty standards, representation, and the enduring struggle for inclusivity in the global pageantry landscape.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

