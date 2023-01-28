Rats in Singapore Zoo seen to be gasping for air, animal welfare group expresses concern

SINGAPORE: “PSA, MORE AIR HOLES NEEDED FOR YOUR RATS,” Hamster Society Singapore appealed to Mandai Wildlife Reserve in an Instagram post, along with a video of a family of white rats at the Singapore Zoo who seemed to be struggling for air.

“Air is not an option. Air is NECESSITY to live. We hope this gets heard by the appropriate people, who will be able to make immediate changes to rectify this situation,” the non-profit animal welfare group wrote in its post.

Fortunately, it seemed to be just a misunderstanding, and the white rats were actually all right.

The Hamster Society said they had been informed of the situation through direct message.

“Though the rats were living in a large enclosure, they were acting abnormally, putting their noses to breathe through the fine holes and gaps in the edges. At times they can be seen climbing on top of each other to do so.

The staff explained that the rats were ‘looking for fresh air’, and as the rats are confined, the staff will open the acrylic box for 30 minutes a day.

We think this is not enough!” the group wrote.

In a reply to the post, which had gone viral, Mandai Wildlife Reserve wrote that “at the time of the video, certain smells in the air prompted them to explore and triggered the inquisitive sniffing at the holes on one side of the display. This behaviour is not owing to improper ventilation.”

It also assured that the rats “rats have ample space where they are homed, with fans to circulate the air for ventilation” and that a medical evaluation had been carried out that day by the veterinary team which showed “all 13 Fancy Rats at Rainforest KidzWorld to be in good health condition, with no signs of respiratory distress or laboured breathing.”

Mandai Wildlife Reserve did acknowledge, however, that “communication between our staff and guests could be better and we will work to improve that.”

In a separate post, the Hamster Society thanked Mandai Wildlife Reserve for the investigation and clarification but expressed hopes that communication will be better in the future.

