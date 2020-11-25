Home News Featured News pleads not guilty in US to child pornography and grooming...

Amos Yee pleads not guilty in US to child pornography and grooming charges

Accused unable to post the required S$134,000 of his bond in order to be freed pending trial

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singaporean YouTuber and blogger pleaded not guilty on Tuesday (Nov 24) in Chicago to all charges related to his arrest for child pornography and grooming.

He was arrested on Oct 14 and indicted formally by a grand jury on Nov 4.

The accused, who turned 22 last month, was alleged to have exchanged nude photos and “thousands” of messages in 2019 with a Texas girl who was then 14 years old while he was living in Chicago, according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Yee, who remained on Tuesday in Chicago’s Cook County jail on a US$1 million bond, entered his plea by video link before Judge Carol Howard.

- Advertisement -

According to court officials, he will next appear in court on Dec 18.

Prosecutors said there was no way of knowing how long it would take to reach a trial by jury, according to a Channel NewsAsia report.

Yee has been unable to post the required US$100,000 (S$134,000) of his US$1 million bond in order to be freed pending trial. If he is able to do so, he will be placed on electronic monitoring, a court spokeswoman said.

Prosecutors say they obtained messages Yee exchanged between April and July 2019, that included nude photos he requested and received from the girl and nude photos of himself that he sent to the minor.

Prosecutors said the girl repeatedly brought up her age in the messages but Yee instructed her to remove her age from her profile on WhatsApp.

When their relationship eventually soured, she reached out to a group interested in exposing paedophiles.

Yee’s alleged behaviour turned one of his supporters — the activist who campaigned for him to secure asylum in the United States in 2017 — against him.

Ms Melissa Chen, a human rights activist originally from Singapore, shared in an earlier Facebook post that, when she found out about his behaviour, she had assisted the authorities in getting him arrested. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

PM Lee’s nephew Li Shengwu calls on him to resign now

Singapore -- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's nephew Li Shengwu has called on him to  resign now as Prime Minister, in the latest turn of the Lee family feud. Mr Li Shengwu made the call on Friday (Nov 20), the same day...
View Post
Featured News

Parking enforcement officer prohibiting use of loading bay later caught on cam for littering

Singapore – Video footage of a parking enforcer getting into an argument with delivery personnel regarding the use of a loading bay is circulating online. An accompanying video shows the same officer was also spotted littering a used cigarette butt. On Sunday...
View Post
Featured News

Road to recovery for S’pore’s economy still a long way to go, says Chan Chun Sing

Singapore – Minister for Trade and Industry (MTI) Chan Chun Sing announced on Monday (Nov 23) that the country is currently at a critical juncture on the road to economic recovery, and that they still had a long way to go...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet