‘Poor old uncle just trying to make a living’ say netizens after a 62-year-old hawker was fined $27K for selling chestnuts without licence

SINGAPORE: Netizens are not having it after finding out that a 62-year-old street hawker was fined S$27,600 for selling chestnuts without a licence. Many did not see the point in charging the old man with such a fine considering “(he) just wants a living.” Given this, many took to the comments section offering alternatives.

According to a recent news report, street hawker Tan Hee Meng was given a S$27,600 fine on Wednesday (May 3) for selling chestnuts without a licence. According to the report, Mr Tan committed 19 counts of selling food around Singapore without a permit within the period of May 2019 to March 2023.

However, in a turn of events, many Singaporeans who saw the news took to social media in defence of Mr Tan. Many netizens argued on his behalf, offering alternatives to such a fine.

“Too ridiculously high (of) a fine,” said one. “He’s just trying to make a living, (he’s) not harming anyone.”

“It’s not even a criminal offence,” said another. “Just give him a reasonable fine then let him have a licence…they’re very rare already.”

A handful called on officials to show empathy, especially considering the pinch of inflation felt everywhere in the world. “Cut this guy some slack, he’s only trying to make a living in this sky-high expensive city, with high government taxes inducing cost inflation,” wrote a netizen. “This is too stiff a penalty as compared to past cases like City Harvest who literally walked away with such a light penalty considering what he did.”

Still, another wrote, “Poor old uncle…such a heavy fine. He’s just trying to make a living.”

Last March, Singaporeans raved over a hawker couple who continued to sell drinks for 30 cents—not something you see every day, especially with prices soaring.

A recent report featured Goh Kai Suah and Chua Choon Huay, a husband and wife team who runs the stall Sun Kee Drinks. The stall is located at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre.

The stall reportedly started as a pushcart business, which Kai Suah’s father started in the 1950s. Despite the drastically changing economy, Sun Kee Drinks has kept its prices constant for almost 40 years!

In response to this news, many Singaporeans took to social media to express their delight over such news. While many shared stories of how they have always gone to the stall for a good drink, others commended the couple, sending heartfelt messages of appreciation. Others also contrasted the stall’s prices to other food and beverage stalls, where customers are charged much more.

“Humble hawkers,” said one. “(They’ve) been there since the old HG Interchange…last time their shop was directly above the high / long staircase.”

“Lovely and friendly couple,” another said.

A third wrote, “I have been drinking from this stall since 1987 and this couple (has been) my neighbour for many years.”

Another netizen expressed surprise over how the stall has decided to keep its prices constant for so long, saying, “Incredible that they still offer it at 30 cents after so many years. Used to buy from them before going up to WYWY arcade.”

One saw the couple’s actions as a ray of hope, writing, “Good to hear that there is some warmth in this cold or getting colder society.”

