Aloysius Pang’s last onscreen horror movie in local cinemas: Coming soon!

- Advertisement -

The late Aloysius Pang, in his last film, The Antique Shop, will have its premiere in local cinemas starting Dec 1, 2022.

This movie is a collaborative work between the Thai company LeayDoDee Studio and Dasmond Koh’s NoonTalk Media. Dasmond Koh is a former Singaporean actor who left Mediacorp and co-founded NoonTalk Media.

The Antique Shop was divided into three parts – featuring actors from Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia. The film was first released in Thailand on June 2, 2022.

The production of the movie initially started way back in 2018, but it was delayed due to the passing of Aloysius during a military exercise in January 2019. The making was further delayed later due to the pandemic.

Aloysius had managed to film some scenes prior to his death, but changes in the storyline had to be made due to this tragic event and split into three parts.

The entirety of the movie features a man who went to an antique shop on his way to the airport. As curiosity kicked in, he encountered a lady who shared scary stories about 3 antique items.

The first story is titled Survive, wherein a man was kidnapped by a mafia gang in Thailand and became a hostage in a place with a dark history.

Half Second, the second story, starred Aloysius, who was a Singaporean tourist jailed in Thailand and was haunted by an evil spirit inside his cell.

Lastly, the third story, Happy Birthday, was about an exchange student in Thailand bullied by local students in immensely disturbing ways.

Dasmond Koh shared posters of the film online, and the trailer was also posted on NoonTalk Media’s social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 许振荣 Dasmond Koh (@dasmondkoh)

It has been an emotional ride for everyone at NoonTalk Media to watch Aloysius acting in the movie. They all had been waiting for his performance to be shown in cinemas to feel his presence again.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg