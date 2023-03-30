‘All hawker foods getting more expensive. Without govt help, the poor & elderly suffer most’ — Man calls out cai png stall

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to share a recent negative experience at a cai png stall, as well as to express concern over the elderly poor who eat there. The stall in question is Rice Garden, which is under NTUC Foodfare, and offers subsidized meals for members. The same stall at Albert Food Centre was also the subject of a similar post a few days ago.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (Mar 29), Mr Tan J C Jimi began his post by writing that he rarely complains but felt the need to share his experience with the staff, whom he described as “arrogant”, and the misleading signboard at Fernvale Hawker Centre.

In his post, Mr Tan wrote that he had already heard that the stall charges different prices for the same order of two vegetables plus one meat on different days, “Sometimes at $3.50 or $3.70 as they like… According to their sign board, 2 veg + 1 meat are $2.50 for senior with PG/MG (Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation) card,” he added, writing that he decided to try it for himself.

After he chose his vegetables and meat, he showed the staff his Merdeka card, and he wrote that the exchange went this way:

“With arrogant attitude she said as follows:

Staff: $3.70 (Straight face)

Me: Your sign board showed 2 veg + 1 meat = $2.50 for senior.

Staff: No. $3.70. You have to use this card (Pointing at the wall on the type of cards which I have never seen before).

Me: Ok then I pay as per normal 2 veg + 1 meat = $3.00.

Staff: No $3.70 unless you choose this meat. (Expect the elderly to eat the same meat every day?)

Me: I told her nearby Fairprice Kopitiam Corner is charging 2 veg + 1 meat = $3.00.

Staff: They give $3.00 then you go there to eat la. (With frustrating face)

Me: Don’t worry I will never come back again.”

He added that most of the elderly do not work.

“They just want to eat a simple meal. They maybe poor but they paid for their meals. Don’t show arrogant attitude to the elderly as if they are begging for foods.”

Mr Tan then went on to ask the following questions:

1. Why the Fernvale Community Club management allows the hawker to have such a bad attitude towards the elderly? I hope the management can look into this matter.

2. The sign board is misleading and the elderly are con into the situation. Is the Government Advertising watchdog allows or approved misleading sign board?

He noted that with higher prices of food everywhere, it’s the poor and elderly who suffer the most and that stalls should not skimp with subsidized meals, and neither should stall staff have a poor attitude toward those who avail of them.

He ended his post by writing, “All hawker foods are getting more expensive. If without help from the government, the poor and the elderly are suffering the most.” /TISG

