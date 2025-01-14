Business & Economy

Air India awards 14 new contracts to SATS and its subsidiary

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 14, 2025

SINGAPORE:  Air India has awarded SATS Ltd., a Singapore-based ground-handling and catering services provider, and its subsidiary Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) 14 new contracts for cargo and ground-handling services across major international airports.

These new agreements cover major airports in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, signalling Air India’s commitment to modernizing its logistics and enhancing global operations.

Among the newly added cargo and ground handling stations are major hubs such as Chicago, Washington Dulles, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Frankfurt, Milan, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong.

In addition to the new agreements, Air India has renewed 11 existing contracts with SATS and WFS, following a rigorous global tendering process. This further cements the airline’s longstanding partnership with the Singaporean aviation services provider.

Air India’s head of Cargo, Ramesh Mamidala, said, “Streamlining our logistics processes and enhancing service levels across passengers and cargo are instrumental to the ongoing transformation of Air India.”

He added, “By strengthening our partnership with SATS and WFS, we look forward to delivering a world-class operation for our customers around the world.”

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Singapore, SATS is a leading provider of gateway services and food solutions for airlines, freight forwarders, and airport authorities.

It operates in over 60 locations across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, serving as a key player in aviation logistics and catering.

Through its subsidiary WFS, SATS has expanded its global footprint, offering cargo and ground handling services at over 170 stations worldwide.

This expanded partnership aligns with Air India’s broader transformation strategy under the Tata Group, which acquired the airline in early 2022.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Air India’s ongoing efforts to streamline its logistics processes and improve service delivery for passengers and cargo.

