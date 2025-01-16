Business

AI adoption to drive increased demand for cloud-based data storage, survey finds

January 16, 2025
SINGAPORE: AI adoption is set to drive increased demand for data storage, particularly cloud-based storage, according to a survey commissioned by Seagate Technology.

Analyst firm IDC noted that 89% of data stored by major cloud providers is kept on hard drives, which remain cost-effective for scaling storage needs, as reported by Singapore Business Review.

Seagate’s survey also found that nearly two-thirds of businesses are already using cloud storage, with many expecting to double their usage in the next three years due to AI-driven growth.

In Singapore, 53% of companies that primarily use cloud storage say their usage will increase by more than 100% over the next three years, which is lower than the 61% of global respondents who expect the same increase.

The survey also found that 85% of Singapore businesses using AI believe that storing data for longer periods improves AI outcomes, a belief shared by 90% of their global counterparts. 

Also, 90% of Singaporean respondents using AI believe that Trustworthy AI requires storing more data for extended periods. /TISG

